Taika Waititi’s soccer pic ‘Next Goal Wins’ set for Toronto Film Festival premiere
Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “ Next Goal Wins ” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday.
The Searchlight Pictures film is based on a true story and stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch-American soccer coach assigned to help the struggling American Samoa national team in its quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The team at that point was best known for suffering the worst loss in international football history — a 31 to 0 game against Australia in 2001.
Waititi and co-writer Iain Morris based the film off of a 2014 British documentary of the same name, from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, which chronicled the comeback attempt. The new film also stars Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.
“Next Goal Wins” is the first major Hollywood film this year to stake its claim on the busy fall film festival season, where many studios debut awards hopefuls. Waititi’s last film to premiere at Toronto, “Jojo Rabbit,” went on to win the best screenplay award at the Oscars. TIFF’s 48th edition runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. “’Next Goal Wins’ is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”
Searchlight Pictures will release “Next Goal Wins” in theaters on Nov. 17.
The Women's World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
LOS ANGELES | What's a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?
In advance of the Women's World Cup, running July 20 through Aug. 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries. They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway.
“Do It Again” recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers — like a marriage between BENEE's 2020 viral hit, “Supalonely,” and Mallrat's accessible experimentalism, found in the song “Groceries.”
“Wake up / This is the start of it," the women sing in the song's ascendant chorus. “Head's up / We're coming home again.”
Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women's World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
LOS ANGELES | Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”
Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.
The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.
“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.
Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.
The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.
Rights to the works of Argentine literary giant Jorge Luis Borges granted to his widow’s nephews
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina | A court has granted the rights to the works of the late Jorge Luis Borges, considered Argentina’s most internationally significant author of the 20th century, to five nephews of the author’s widow who died in March.
Borges’ wife, Maria Kodama, had devoted much of her life to fiercely protecting his legacy and it surprise many in Argentina’s literary circle that she did not leave a will, even though she was battling breast cancer.
The absence of a will had put the rights to his works into limbo. But on Tuesday a court in Buenos Aires ruled that the five nephews would receive the rights “in their capacity as universal heirs.”
Borges died in 1986 at age 86 and left Kodama, a translator and writer whom he had married earlier that year, as his only heir. They never had children. She died March 26, also aged 86.
Kodama’s longtime lawyer, Fernando Soto, said in April that Kodama’s nephews went to court to declare themselves her heirs after her death, seeking to get ownership to all of her possessions, including the rights to Borges’ works and what are thought to be several valuable manuscripts.
Borges’ widow led a life apart from her family.
Soto said he was “surprised to find out she had nephews,” adding that “it was a big relief because I didn’t want the state to keep everything.”
