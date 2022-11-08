Houston Shooting-Migos

Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in 2019.

 Associated Press

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration

ATLANTA | Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions.

