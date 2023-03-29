Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022, left, and Garth Brooks appears at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in New York on Sept. 26, 2019.
Melissa Joan Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Ralph Breaks the Internet," in 2018.
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from the fourth season of "Succession." (HBO via AP)
Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of 'Creed III' on Feb. 27 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee shooting
Actor Melissa Joan Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School.
Hart said she and her husband were headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. She said they “helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
Dolly Parton will return for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards but this year she’s bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks.
The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee. It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton but marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show.
‘Succession’ sets viewer mark for fourth-season
NEW YORK | HBO says 2.3 million people watched the final season premiere of the Emmy-winning drama “Succession” on Sunday night, a record first-night viewership mark for the series.
It beat the 1.7 million people who watched last season’s finale, and shows how the drama is gaining in popularity as its end nears. The first-night viewership is generally only a fraction of how many people will eventually tune in; with delayed viewing each of last season’s episodes had an average of 7.2 million viewers.
Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case
SANTA FE, N.M. | Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal.
The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned earlier in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities.
Army quickly plans new ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest
WASHINGTON | The Army is working to quickly pull together some new recruiting ads to air during the NCAA’s Final Four basketball games this weekend, after being forced to yank commercials that featured actor Jonathan Majors.
The Army pulled the ads off the air when Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Army leaders had believed the ads would help them reach the youth audience by capitalizing on Majors’ popularity coming off his recent movies “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” A lawyer for Majors has said there is evidence clearing the actor of the charges.
