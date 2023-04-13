Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan Markle won’t
LONDON | Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.
His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain at the couple’s home in Southern California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. A nearly identical statement from the Sussex’s representatives confirmed the news.
The May 6 date of the coronation at Westminster Abbey coincides with their son’s birthday.
While the announcement should silence the “will he or won’t he” debate in the British media, it won’t end the royal soap opera swirling around Harry and Meghan as King Charles III prepares for his coronation.
When the prince attended the funerals of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, commentators discussed everything from whether Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform to exactly where he was seated. And there is always the question of whether he will meet face-to-face with his father and older brother, Prince William.
That intrigue will only be heightened after Harry and Meghan stoked their critique of the royal family in a six-part Netflix series about their decision to step back from royal duties three years ago, which was followed by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling memoir “Spare.”
Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press. The treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country.
The revelations in “Spare,’’ including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.
The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.
The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, Harry and William’s mother.
The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view last month when the Sussexes said that they had been asked to vacate their home in Britain.
Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.
Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for 2nd consecutive year
NEW YORK | Ariana DeBose’s stint as host of last year’s Tony Awards went so well that she’s been asked to return this year.
The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the June 11 celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+.
“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back,” DeBose said in a statement. “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”
Tony nominations will be announced May 2.
DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Pippin,” “Motown the Musical,” “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Company.” She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and can be seen in the new season of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+.
“A Strange Loop” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards. Joaquina Kalukango won for best leading actress in a musical, and Myles Frost moonwalked away with the award for best lead actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson.
At that Tonys, DeBose broached the subject of diversity and representation on Broadway, saying it was becoming “more reflective of the community that adores it.” She noted the season was full of Black creative voices both on and offstage, and that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for the great Black performers James Earl Jones and Lena Horne. And she quipped that she sees the phrase “The Great White Way,” as Broadway has long been called, to be a nickname — “as opposed to a how-to guide.”
She received some backlash on social media after performing an original rap in honor of the female nominees at the Feb. 19 BAFTA Awards show in London. Her performance mixed a high-energy medley of Eurythmics‘ “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” and Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” with a rap number that named-checked famous actors like Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis.
“I had a blast,” she said later.
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Jared “Drake” Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show “Drake & Josh,” was found safe on Thursday, hours after authorities in Florida said he was “missing and endangered.”
Bell was in touch with police officers and wasn’t in danger, Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson Carrie McCallister said in an email, without providing further details.
“At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” McCallister said.
McCallister referred requests for further details to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, which didn’t respond to an emailed message.
Hours earlier, the police department put out a statement declaring Bell “missing and endangered” and asked the public for help in locating him.
Before being found mid-day Thursday, Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school.
Representatives for the 36-year-old actor did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.
Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.” The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.
In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.
Anne Perry, crime writer, dead at 84
NEW YORK | Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie “Heavenly Creatures,” has died at age 84.
Perry died Monday in Los Angeles from complications of a stroke and several heart attacks, according to her literary agent in North America, Donald Maass.
Perry published more than 100 books, often set in Victorian England, with notable works including the novels “Death of a Stranger,” “Buckingham Palace Gardens” and one scheduled for September, “The Traitor Among Us.” She sold millions of copies and received some of the top honors for crime writing, among them an Edgar Award for the short story “Heroes” and an Agatha Award for lifetime achievement.
But another story, one of lasting notoriety, came from her own life.
Born Juliet Hulme, she was a London native whose diagnosis for tuberculosis led her family to seek a warmer climate, eventually settling in New Zealand. In school, she formed an intense friendship with classmate Pauline Parker. But in her mid-teens, in 1954, her parents were divorcing and she was told she would be moving to South Africa.
The two girls were devastated: In their despair, they plotted against Parker’s mother, Honore Parker, who had refused to let Pauline join Juliet in South Africa. The girls conspired to go on a picnic with Honore, reached an isolated place in a Christchurch park and murdered her, beating her repeatedly with a rock.
Because they were minors, the girls were spared the death penalty and instead each served five years in prison. Perry would later explain she felt obligated to help her friend, whom she feared might take her own life.
“She threatened to kill herself if I didn’t help,” Perry told The Guardian in 2003. “She was vomiting after every meal and losing weight all the time. I am sure now she was bulimic. I really believed she would take her life and I couldn’t face it.”
Director Peter Jackson, a New Zealand native, would draw upon the murder for “Heavenly Creatures,” a 1994 release that starred Kate Winslet as Juliet and Melanie Lynskey as Pauline.
Perry would later call prison “the best thing that ever happened” to her, a time for her to confront and acknowledge her actions. She renamed herself Anne Perry, moved to Scotland, joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked various jobs, including retail sales and as a flight attendant, before fulfilling a longtime dream and becoming a published writer.
Her first novel, “The Cater Street Hangman,” came out in 1979 and unveiled the husband-and-wife detective team of Thomas and Charlotte Pitt.
Years later, Perry began her Monk books with “The Face of a Stranger,” featuring the memory-impaired sleuth William Monk.
“I began the Monk series in order to explore a different, darker character, and to raise questions about responsibility, particularly that of a person for acts he cannot remember,” she wrote on her website. “How much of a person’s identity is bound up in memory? All our reactions, decisions, etc. spring from what we know, have experienced. We are in so many ways the sum of all we have been!”
Survivors include a brother, Jonathan Hulme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.