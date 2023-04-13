Britain Prince Harry Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2022 in London.

 File Photo | Associated Press

Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan Markle won’t

LONDON | Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

