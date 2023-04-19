Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather
NEW YORK | Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced Tuesday, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor.
Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival. The festival runs June 7-18.
Many of those include movies directed by notable actors. Peretti, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, will premiere “First Time Female Director," in which she stars alongside Amy Poehler. Duchovny will debut his “Bucky F—-ing Dent." Shannon will screen his “Eric LaRue," starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. Also playing at Tribeca are John Slattery's “Maggie Moore(s)” and co-directors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's “Downtown Owl,” a Chuck Klosterman adaptation.
Several more actors-turned-directors will also make a stop at Tribeca after debuting their films earlier. Randall Park will screen his Sundance entry “Shortcomings," while Steve Buscemi will play his “The Listener," starring Tessa Thompson.
Documentaries heading to the festival include Frank Marshall's “Rather,” about the former CBS newsman; Betsy Schechter's profile of the soul singer, “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive"; and the Disney+ doc “Stan Lee," which chronicles the late comic book giant.
For the third straight year, Tribeca, which for years took place in the spring, will feature Juneteenth commemorations. This year, that will include a celebration of hip-hop, timed to its 50th anniversary, and include the premiere of “All Up in the Biz,” a documentary about Biz Markie.
Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee
WASHINGTON | The White House on Thursday announced a star-studded slate of members for the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues.
The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook," and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta, according to the White House.
Others tapped to the committee include musician Jon Batiste, who performed at the White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy Award winner Joe Walsh, and actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur and Kerry Washington. It also includes one former member of Congress: Democrat Steve Israel, who represented New York in the House.
Tsione Wolde-Michael, the committee's executive director, says it is "positioned to do meaningful work that will positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and public humanities work in communities across the country.”
Many of the members appointed to the arts and humanities committee have previously partnered with Biden on key issues, such as Gaga on the “It's On Us” campaign to battle sexual assault on college campuses. Veteran television producer Marta Kauffman, who was also selected for the committee, hosted first lady Jill Biden at her home for a fundraiser in September.
Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies
BROOKFIELD, Vt. | Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87.
Koren died of lung cancer on Friday in Brookfield, Vermont, according to his wife, Curtis Koren.
He created more than 1,000 cartoons of the long-snouted creatures for The New Yorker, including covers, since the 1960s. He also wrote and illustrated books and served as Vermont’s second cartoonist laureate for three years. Koren said he never ran out of material, often writing down what he heard people say as fodder for his art.
“What captures my attention is all the human theater around me. I can never quite believe my luck in stumbling upon riveting mini-dramas taking place within earshot (and eyeshot), a comedy of manners that seems inexhaustible,” he wrote about his exhibition at Columbia University in 2010.
Koren, who was born in New York City, moved full time to Vermont more than 30 years ago to the tiny village of Brookfield, where he served as a volunteer firefighter.
His most recent book, “Koren In the Wild,” published in 2018, features cartoons spanning about 40 years, poking fun at country and city dwellers.
“I love how he skates right on the edge. He shows us how ridiculous and how precious we can all be without at all offending anybody,” Karen Mittelman, then executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, said at the time.
Koren told The Associated Press that he was fond of a quotation by Lily Tomlin that basically says no matter how cynical you get, it’s impossible to keep up.
“And I can’t keep up,” he said in 2018. “There’s always something where your jaw drops.”
Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59
MACON, Ga. | Singer and guitarist Otis Redding III, the son and namesake of the legendary 1960s soul singer, has died from cancer at age 59, his family said Wednesday.
Redding was just 3 years old when his father, Otis Redding, perished along with several band members in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967. More than a decade later, the younger Redding and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings, which recorded six albums in the 1980s.
“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening," said his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation, the family's charity in Macon.
Though singles “Remote Control” and “Call The Law” by The Reddings made appearances on the Billboard music charts, the Redding brothers never matched their father's success. Redding continued playing and performing after the band recorded its final album in 1988.
He was once hired for a European tour as guitarist for soul singer Eddie Floyd, under whose guidance the younger Redding became comfortable performing “(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay” and other songs of his famous father.
“He said, `You can play guitar with me, but you’re going to have to sing a few of your dad’s songs,'" Redding recalled in a 2018 interview with WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine. “I was like, `Huh? I don’t sing,' you know. And he was like, `Well, you’re going to sing "Dock of the Bay" with me tonight.'”
Redding worked with his family's foundation to organize summer camps that teach children to play music, and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.
He continued to perform his father's songs for audiences large and small, according to his website, from appearing onstage at Carnegie Hall for a 2018 Otis Redding tribute concert to singing at weddings and private parties. Redding said he was grateful for the enduring legacy even if it overshadowed efforts to make music of his own.
“No matter how hard I try to do my own thing, you know, it’s like ... ‘sing one of your daddy’s songs,’” he told the Maine TV station. "So I go ahead and do what people want, and I live with it. But I’m not under any pressure and I don’t put myself mentally under any pressure to go begging for record deals.”
