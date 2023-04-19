Film-Tribeca Lineup

Chelsea Peretti appears at the premiere of "Sing 2" in 2021 in Los Angeles, left, David Duchovny appears at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, center, and Randall Park appears at special screening of "Blockbuster" in 2022 in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

NEW YORK | Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced Tuesday, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.