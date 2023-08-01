Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25

LOS ANGELES | Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O'Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion that Cloud pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple," Cloud told Variety. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.” He's also made cameos in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

The third season of “Euphoria” hasn't yet begun filming.

“There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said in a statement. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

HBO said in a statement that Cloud "was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Judge won't dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set

SANTA FE, N.M. | A New Mexico judge told attorneys to “stay the course” on charges including involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film “Rust,” rejecting on Tuesday a request from defense counsel to dismiss charges.

The ruling from Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during online proceedings sets the stage for lengthy evidentiary hearings, starting next week, on manslaughter and evidence-tampering charges against movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She is the sole remaining defendant in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza. This left Gutierrez-Reed as the sole remaining defendant in the case. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed argued unsuccessfully Tuesday that the case had been compromised by changes in the prosecution team earlier this year, sloppiness with evidence and public statements by prosecutors that might interfere with the right to an impartial jury.

Sommer rejected the arguments and sided with prosecutors, who urged the court to move forward with a preliminary hearing that will decide whether evidence is sufficient to advance toward trial.

Prosecutors have said charges still could be refiled against Baldwin pending further investigation, including an ongoing independent examination by a firearms expert. The investigation is looking into the revolver involved in the fatal shooting, and other weapons and ammunition seized from the set of “Rust.”

Authorities have not yet determined how live ammunition found its way into the .45-caliber revolver made by an Italian company that specializes in 19th century reproductions.

Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. He said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.

In April prosecutors commissioned additional weapons testing to investigate whether the hammer of the gun used in the fatal shooting may have been intentionally modified.

“We don’t have the firearms report yet, although they told me that it’s forthcoming. I hope to have it by the end of the week,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said Tuesday. “The causation issues as they relate to Mr. Baldwin and the functionality of the firearm do not create causation problems for Ms. Gutierrez. That is our legal opinion.”

An August FBI report on the agency’s analysis of the gun found that, as is common with firearms of that design, it could go off without pulling the trigger if force was applied to an uncocked hammer — such as by dropping the weapon.

The only way the testers could get it to fire was by striking the gun with a mallet while the hammer was down and resting on the cartridge, or by pulling the trigger while it was fully cocked. The gun eventually broke during the testing.

Separately, prosecutors withdrew a motion to shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue an evidence-tampering charge against Gutierrez-Reed.

They indicated Tuesday that a witness is prepared to testify that Gutierrez-Reed handed off a small bag of narcotics to the witness after returning from an interview at a police station. In previous court filings, prosecutors said the witness was worried about being harassed by media and blacklisted in the entertainment industry.

“She has agreed not to pursue a protective order," Morrissey said of the witness.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles has called the evidence-tampering charge a vindictive attempt at “character assassination" by prosecutors.

In March of this year, “Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months' probation.

He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the fatal shooting and is listed as a possible witness in evidentiary hearings next week to decide whether the case can advance toward trial.

The filming of “Rust” resumed in April in Montana under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that makes him an executive producer.

Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

The rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle including private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies.

Under a deal with prosecutors, the 27-year-old Chicago rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed several counts of aggravated identity theft.

He also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, the amount he benefited from what prosecutors have said was a $1.5 million scheme that involved several other people.

“Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career," acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7, and he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. A voicemail seeking comment was left with his attorney.

From at least March 2017 until November 2018, G Herbo and his promoter, Antonio Strong, used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites, authorities said.

On one occasion, the stolen account information was used to pay for a chartered jet to fly the rapper and members of his entourage from Chicago to Austin, Texas, authorities said. On another, a stolen account was used to pay nearly $15,000 for Wright and seven others to stay several days in a six-bedroom Jamaican villa.

In court documents, prosecutors said G Herbo “used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa.”

G Herbo also helped Strong order two designer Yorkshire terrier puppies from a Michigan pet shop using a stolen credit card and a fake Washington state driver’s license, according to the indictment. The total cost was more than $10,000, prosecutors said.

When the pet shop's owner asked to confirm the purchase with G Herbo, Strong directed her to do so through an Instagram message, and G Herbo confirmed he was buying the puppies, authorities said.

Because the stolen credit card information was authentic, the transactions went through and it wasn't until later that the real credit card holders noticed and reported the fraud.

G Herbo was also charged in May 2021 with lying to investigators by denying that he had any ties to Strong when in fact the two had worked together since at least 2016, prosecutors said.

Strong has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

G Herbo's music is centered on his experiences growing up on the East Side of Chicago in a neighborhood dubbed Terror Town, including gang and gun violence.

He released his debut mix tapes “Welcome to Fazoland” and “Pistol P Project” in 2014, both named for friends who had been killed in the city. His first album was 2017's “Humble Beast,” and his latest is “Survivor's Remorse," released last year.

His 2020 album “PTSD" debuted at number 7 on the Billboard 200.

G Herbo also started a program in Chicago called Swervin’ Through Stress, aimed at giving urban youths tools to navigate mental health crises, after publicly acknowledging his own struggle with PTSD. In 2021 he was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 music list.

Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. | A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, appeared in a Savannah courtroom as prosecutors unsuccessfully asked the judge to revoke the $100,000 bail the rapper posted following his indictment last month.

Bowman crashed a car July 19, just a few weeks after bonding out of jail. Prosecutors said emergency responders at the scene of the crash administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, to Bowman because he showed symptoms of an overdose.

Bowman had been ordered to refrain from using drugs as a condition of his bail.

Bowman’s attorney, Kimberly Copeland, told the judge Thursday that he wasn’t driving recklessly and that he had a prescription for some of the drugs he had taken, WTOC-TV reported.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes said that Bowman can remain free before his trial as long as he follows the additional restrictions she imposed Thursday, news outlets reported.

“You are a young man with a career in front of you,” Stokes told Bowman. “All sorts of opportunities. But the bottom line is that it’s all on you.”

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s.” His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors have said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.