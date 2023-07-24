With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.
With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins ’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).
Globally, it far surpassed “Wonder Woman’s” debut with over $337 million versus $228.3 million, though “Captain Marvel’s” global launch was higher at $455 million.
“Barbie’s” debut, $7 million higher than estimated on Sunday, is also significant because its audience was 65% women — not a surprise in and of itself, but as far as box office history is concerned, movies that open over $100 million often have a majority male audience (including both “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman”). This, many have noted, is perhaps less a rule and more of a lack of big films that have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in minds.
A close, but imperfect comparison is “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, and made $85 million in its first three days. The R-rated adaptation opened on Presidents Day weekend in 2017 for a five-day haul of $93 million.
“Barbie” also earned the title of the third biggest July debut ever, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” — not adjusted for inflation — and trailing only the live-action “The Lion King” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”
Gerwig co-wrote and directed “Barbie” which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spinoffs. And in just one weekend it’s already surpassed the domestic grosses her last two films, “Little Women,” which earned $108.1 million and “Lady Bird,” with $49 million. In 2018, Gerwig also made history by becoming the fifth woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar (for “Lady Bird” ). As of 2023, there have now been seven women nominated for best director, and some are already predicting that Gerwig will notch another nod for next year’s ceremony.
“Barbie” and Gerwig’s success was celebrated widely online with many in Hollywood pausing to reflect on the moment. Reese Witherspoon posted “way to go, GG!” on Instagram, while director Ry Russo-Young wrote that “‘Barbie’ and its success looms as a beacon of hope” amid the strikes and widely shut-down productions.
“It’s wildly original, feminist, giant in scope and swing, and feels singular to a perspective,” Russo-Young wrote. “These are rare qualities for big movies these days. I hope to see more made like this in the coming years.”
Filmmaker Nancy Meyers also celebrated the “triumph” on Instagram, but bristled at the focus on the glass ceiling aspect asking if “Christopher Nolan has ever once in his life been referred to as a male director.” Meyers and Nolan are among only a handful of writer-directors who have had two or more of their original films gross over $100 million domestically.
“Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ accomplished something so profound,” Melissa Silverstein, the founder of the blog Women and Hollywood and the artistic director of the Athena Film Festival, wrote in an email Monday. “The fact that she made a funny, entertaining feminist critique and broke so many box office records with a movie about a doll that has been such a lightning rod in our culture is a monumental feat that should not be underestimated.”
Now it’s a question of how high “Barbie” can go and if it can outgross other top films directed by women. In North America, to get the No. 1 spot, “Barbie” will have to earn more than “Frozen II,” co-directed by Jennifer Lee, which tallied out with $477.4 million. “Captain Marvel” is in second place with $426.8 million.
With good reviews and audience scores in its arsenal, word-of-mouth enthusiasm and watercooler buzz, as well as no direct new competition on the calendar, it’s likely that “Barbie” will have “long legs,” a common phrase in the exhibition business that means a movie will continue selling significant numbers of tickets far past its opening weekend.
“This film is working everywhere,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ head of domestic distribution. ‘This historic result reflects the intense heat, interest and enthusiasm for ‘Barbie.’”
Jason Momoa hosts Discovery’s ‘Shark Week,’ featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks
NEW YORK | Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than a huge fan of all ocean creatures — Aquaman.
Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a career as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him an ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.
“My heart is in the ocean,” Momoa told The Associated Press from Tahiti, moments before taking a trip to swim with some of the apex predators. “Doing ‘Shark Week’ is a no brainer.”
Momoa will be the week’s recurring master of ceremonies, dipping in and out of the channel’s roughly 20 new hours of programs that start Sunday. Episode encores run most nights, too.
Viewers will get to see rare sharks off the coast of South Africa, examine deadly shark attacks off the posh beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea and investigate whether sharks in Florida waters are getting high on cocaine.
The week kicks off with a sort of nautical nod to “Jackass.” Researchers in the show “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” try to reproduce a great white shark feeding frenzy by building a life-sized dead whale carcass decoy.
They put veteran “Shark Week” biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher and cameras inside the cavity — along with 200 pounds of chum and 50 gallons of blood — and hope it can make dozens of sharks go mad. Then they try it at night.
“There are a few moments during the show where I was pretty freaked out,” Gallagher told the AP. “There’s a healthy respect there and I don’t want that ever to go away because I know what these animals are capable of.”
“Cocaine Sharks,” which premieres Wednesday, examines whether the occasional bricks of cocaine abandoned by drug smugglers effect shark behavior. ”I’m basically looking for something really weird and out of the ordinary,” says the lead scientist, Tom Hird, in the program.
It shows a swarm of lemon sharks going a bit insane over floating bales of faux cocaine and later we see how fish powder mimics the dopamine response that cocaine might give to junkie sharks. “Hopefully people enjoy the show as much as they enjoy the title,” Hird said.
Geeking out with viewers will be Momoa, who watched “Shark Week” growing up and says he couldn’t wait to meet the scientists behind the programs. “I’m going to be every other fan,” he said in an interview before the Hollywood strike. “This is my life’s passion.”
As always, there is a deep respect for the creatures and strong science beneath the amusing titles, dramatic music and eye-popping titles like “Great White Fight Club,” “Shark Vs. Snake” and “Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks.”
“Alien Sharks” tries to find obscure species like the broadnose sevengill, which dates to the Jurassic Era, but is lately prized for their livers by orcas. There’s also the deliciously named puffadder shyshark, which glow under UV light, and the white-spotted wedgefish, named appropriately for its shovel like appearance.
“For me, what’s so wonderful about alien sharks and this program is the opportunity to showcase the little guy,” said biologist Forrest Galante, who can be seen smooching a few of his sharks. “I get so excited and emotional when I’m working with these unique creatures that I do impulsively stupid things like kiss a shark before I say goodbye to it.”
Many of the programs investigate changes in the beasts’ behavior that may have to do with climate change or overfishing, such as sharks appearing in unfamiliar locations. Conservation efforts have also started to boost their numbers, bringing them closer to humans.
“Sharks aren’t changing their behavior to target people or to be in close proximity to human beings. Humans are changing their behavior, growing at an alarming rate, spending more and more time in the water, having a hotter and hotter climate,” said Galante. “That leads to more interactions. And some of those interactions may be negative, but of course, the press blows that way out of proportion.”
Momoa, who studied marine and wildlife biology in college, taped his segments in New Zealand while in production on his upcoming Apple TV+ series “Chief of War.”
Discovery’s “Shark Week” has a rival — its programming coincides with National Geographic’s “SharkFest,” which also has has hours of sharky content over four weeks.
“Shark Week” was born as a counterpoint for those who developed a fear of sharks and a desire to eradicate them after seeing “Jaws.” It has emerged as a destination for scientists eager to protect an animal older than trees.
“‘Jaws’ really messed up a lot of people. They don’t get in the water for sure. But it’s just not the case,” said Momoa, who urged people to view sharks like they do in Tahiti.
“We call them the guardians. They’re just not looked upon as these things that are mean and scary that come to attack us. We live in harmony with them.”
Films directed by Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick to premiere at Toronto festival
NEW YORK | The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.
Among the films making their world premieres at TIFF this year are Craig Gillespie’s GameStop drama “Dumb Money,” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Ellen Kuras’ “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet at war photographer Lee Miller and Tony Goldwyn’s Ezra,” with Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne.
Also headed to Toronto are Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away,” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristen Scott Thomas’ “North Star,” featuring Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller; David Yates’ Netflix drama “Pain Hustlers,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; and Maggie Betts’ “The Burial,” with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.
Those films, and many more including directorial debuts by Anna Kendrick (“Woman of the Hour”) and Chris Pine (“Poolman”), will make up some of the gala premieres at TIFF, the largest film festival in North America.
The festival is a key platform for Hollywood to debut its fall fare and awards hopefuls. But like the Venice Film Festival, which begins about a week before TIFF launches on Sept. 7, Toronto organizers are anxiously following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
While those strikes continue, actors and writers are prohibited by their unions from promoting their films. TIFF will go forward, regardless, but an ongoing strike would sap the festival of A-listers and surely lessen the usual cacophony of buzz emanating from Toronto.
The strike has already led to one of Venice’s top titles — Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya — to pull out as the festival’s opening night selection and postpone its release to April.
Other major titles coming to TIFF include Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti as a boarding school professor; Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” an action comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad,” starring Annette Bening as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad; Mahalia Belo’s “The We End Start From,” starring Jodie Comer as a mother fleeing a flooded London; and Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat,” featuring his daughter, Maya Hawke, as author Flannery O’Connor.
TIFF previously announced that Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “ Next Goal Wins “ will open this year’s festival, which runs through Sept. 17.
Nina Simone’s lost
set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album
NEW YORK | Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.
Verve Records and UMe on Friday are issuing “You’ve Got to Learn,” a six-song set that includes a different take on Simone’s celebrated protest song “Mississippi Goddam.”
The songs also include “You’ve Got to Learn, ”‘I Loves You, Porgy,” “Blues For Mama,” “Be My Husband” and ”Music for Lovers.” Simone, who also plays piano, is joined by guitar, bass and drums.
There are sound issues throughout — as they are sorted out before the final song, the encore “Music for Lovers,” she screams “Shut Up! “Shut Up!” to a heckler — but Simone’s power and mastery are clearly potent.
“Her performance is not fiery so much as passionate, not critical so much as coaxing,” writes Simone scholar Shana L. Redmond in the liner notes. “These are love songs and each captured something of the careful combination of intimacy and immediacy on stage for which Simone was known.”
“Mississippi Goddam,” was written by Simone in response to the 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four little girls and the assassination of Medgar Evers in Mississippi that same year. The version Simone sung that day swings differently than earlier versions, less hectoring and includes the line “Watts has made me lose my rest,” a reference to the riots in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 1965.
This year marks Simone’s 90th birthday. The so-called “High Priestess of Soul” and a civil rights icon recorded nearly 40 albums between 1958 and 1973, with such cherished songs as “I Put a Spell on You,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and “Feeling Good.” She died in 2003.
