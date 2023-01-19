ABC News’ Cecilia Vega appointed ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent
NEW YORK | Cecilia Vega, more recently ABC’s chief White House correspondent, is joining the CBS TV newsmagazine “60 Minutes.’’
Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes,” called Vega a “sensational reporter and storyteller,” in the Thursday announcement. Vega said in the statement that the appointment was a “dream come true.”
Vega will start at ratings leader “60 Minutes” in the spring as a correspondent.
Vega has led ABC’s White House coverage since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Before that, she was ABC’s senior White House correspondent covering the Trump administration. Also at ABC, Vega was the lead reporter for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
Her work has been broadcast on all ABC News platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and “20/20.”
Vega joined ABC News in 2011 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Before that, she was a reporter for ABC’s KGO-TV in San Francisco. She got her start as a print reporter, most recently at the San Francisco Chronicle.
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in first week
NEW YORK | Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.
Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’ and former first lady Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.
The British publisher announced last week that “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.
The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.
“Spare” may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write Andre Agassi’s acclaimed “Open” and is the author of “The Tender Bar,” a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.
