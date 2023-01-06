Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors
NEW YORK | A yearslong saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen who had been working in publishing in London, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in connection with a phishing scheme that baffled the book world for years.
The announcement was made by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, who said Bernardini is set to be sentenced April 5 before before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.
“Filippo Bernardini used his insider knowledge of the publishing industry to create a scheme that stole precious works from authors and menaced the publishing industry," Williams said in a statement.
Authorities say Bernardini, 30, used email accounts to impersonate literary agents and editors to con authors out of their manuscripts.
“Through impersonation and phishing schemes, Bernardini was able to obtain more than a thousand manuscripts fraudulently,” Williams said.
Bernardini, who hasn't publicly explained his motives, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to pay restitution of $88,000.
Authorities say the scheme began sometime around August of 2016 and continued until last January, when he was arrested.
Bernardini created fake email accounts by registering more than 160 internet domains that, prosecutors said, “were confusingly similar to the real entities that they were impersonating, including only minor typographical errors that would be difficult for the average recipient to identify during a cursory review.”
He impersonated hundreds of people over the course of the scheme, obtaining more than a thousand manuscripts through his deceit.
Works by Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke were among those targeted.
What made the plot more mystifying was that no attempts were apparently made to sell the stolen manuscripts.
In the indictment, Bernardini was described as working in London for a “major, international, US-based publishing house.” A LinkedIn profile for a Filippo B. said he worked for Simon & Schuster, which had said that it was “shocked and horrified” by the fraud.
Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 1/2-year prison term
NEW YORK | Jennifer Shah, a tearful member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” who insisted she is not the character she plays on the show, was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people, many of them vulnerable or older, in a telemarketing scam that stretched nearly a decade.
Shah, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein as a leader of a nationwide fraud that targeted people who were often unsophisticated electronically and could least afford to lose their money.
Shah pleaded guilty in July to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term, which would have been a year under the federal sentencing guidelines' minimum recommendation but well above the three years in prison that Shah's lawyer suggested.
At the outset of Friday's hearing, Stein cautioned a courtroom packed with Shah's family and friends and members of the media that he was not sentencing the person people see on television.
Stein said that person was “simply a character. It’s acting.” And he added that the housewives program “involves role playing. ... It’s a heavily scripted operation.”
His words were echoed by Shah, who told the judge: “Reality TV has nothing to do with reality."
She apologized to the “innocent people" she said she'd hurt and pledged to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture when she gets out of prison.
“I struggled to accept responsibility for the longest time because I deluded myself into believing ... that I did nothing wrong," Shah said, calling it her “own fractured reality."
“For years I blamed other people for putting me in this position," believing she was duped and manipulated, she said.
“I alone am responsible for my terrible decisions. It was all my fault and all my wrongdoing," Shah said. “I have no one to blame but myself. ... I wish I could have stood outside myself and seen the harm I was causing and changed course. I am profoundly and deeply sorry."
During the hearing, defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said her client has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent months.
“Remorse can be genuine even if it shows up late. ... Her apology is real," she said.
After the sentencing, Shah left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. She will report to prison at a later date.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman said Shah was a leader of a “clear and brazen fraud" that stretched from 2012 to March 2021 as bogus services were promoted as enabling people to make substantial amounts of money through online businesses. He called her the most culpable among more than 30 defendants.
“She always knew what she was doing wrong," he said, noting her efforts to slow the investigation into her misdeeds by lying to investigators and taking evasive actions to obscure her true role in the fraud.
In a presentence submission, prosecutors said she used profits from the fraud to live a life of luxury that included a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with eight fireplaces dubbed “Shah Ski Chalet" in the resort haven of Park City, Utah. The home, they said, is now listed for sale for $7.4 million.
They said she also rented an apartment in midtown Manhattan, leased a Porsche Panamera, bought hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of luxury goods and funded various cosmetic procedures while cheating the Internal Revenue Service of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The government said she also seemed to mock the charges against her by claiming that the “only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing" and then she profited from it by marketing “Justice for Jen" merchandise after her arrest as she directed others to lie while trying to conceal her conduct from investigators.
At sentencing, Shah said proceeds from merchandise sales, which have been shut down, will go to victims.
The judge, though, said victims may be made whole financially, but they “can't really be made whole emotionally."
“Their lives have been turned upside down," Stein said.
