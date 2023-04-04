‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organizers announced Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.
The premiere of “Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” premiered at the French festival. “Dial of Destiny,” billed as the final chapter in the franchise, will open in U.S. theaters June 28.
“Dial of Destiny,” which had been rumored to be heading to Cannes, adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s festival, which kicks off May 16.
On Friday, Cannes announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann’s bestseller about a series of murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film’s premiere, set for May 20, will mark Scorsese’s first film in Cannes since “After Hours” in 1986.The full Cannes lineup will be announced April 13.
CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround
NEW YORK | CNN’s leaders are preaching patience as viewers have been abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround. Cable news ratings in general were down in March compared to the same month last year, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh, but nowhere as much as at CNN.
CNN is hoping enough viewers stick around until new leader Chris Licht’s vision of a non-partisan, entertaining prime-time lineup takes hold, although that probably won’t be until the fall. A revamped daytime look will roll out over the next few weeks, and CNN is crossing its fingers that the slow-starting ‘CNN This Morning’ shows signs of a turnaround.
Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson
NEW YORK | “Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.
Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action “Moana” remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.
“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”
Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.
Gumbel to receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award
Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.
Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.
“It’s very humbling. I’ve been a fortunate, lucky guy,” said Gumbel, who is the first Black journalist to receive the award. “It makes you stop and take stock. You take a look at the guys who I admire a great deal who received this award, people like Vin Scully, Jim McKay and Howard Cosell. You never want to put yourself in their company, but it’s heady stuff.”
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
NEW YORK | Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, has died at age 80.
He was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize in the 1970s. Stein signed Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders.
His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.
