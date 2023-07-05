Toby Keith’s shows at music venue mark return to stage
NORMAN, Okla. | Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer.
Hundreds attended the native Oklahoman’s pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives, The Oklahoman reports. He performed at Hollywood Corners, a 1920s roadhouse and service station that he bought and converted into a deli, bar and music venue.
Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended Friday’s show, told the newspaper that Keith put on a great performance and was “very thankful for everybody who showed up.”
“He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there,” Hall said. “He was like, ‘This was supposed to be a secret. ... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.’ “
Keith’s publicist confirmed that Keith and his Easy Money Band played for about two and a half hours both nights.Last June, Keith said that he had been battling stomach cancer since fall 2021 and had already spent the past six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Keith, who turns 62 this weekend, told The Oklahoman last month that he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had shrunk by a third and that his blood tests have looked good.
Guilty pleas entered in burglary ring that stole art, including Warhol, Pollock
SCRANTON, Pa. | Three of nine people have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say stole artwork — including works by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock — as well as antique weapons, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades.
Ralph Parry, 45, and Francesco “Frank” Tassiello, 50, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported. Daryl Rinker, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property, the paper reported.
British royals’
public spending
has gone up 5%
LONDON | A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs to renovate Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly funded spending by Britain’s royals, according to accounts published Thursday.
The palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report showed that net spending was up $135 million in the past year. It also said that King Charles III was behind a “concerted effort” by royal staff to turn down the heating at Buckingham Palace and other royal homes during the winter to cut emissions and costs.
Temperatures were set at 66 degrees Fahrenheit — and a few degrees lower when rooms were empty, officials said.
The annual report said the past year was a “period of significant transition” for the monarchy, with extra costs including the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II last summer, her funeral in September and the accession of her heir Charles.
The year saw “grief, change and celebration, the like of which our nation has not witnessed for seven decades,” said Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse.
The queen’s funeral and events around the ceremony cost $2 million, while a further 700,000 pounds was spent on her Platinum Jubilee. Officials have not revealed the costs for Charles and Queen Camilla’s extravagant coronation ceremony. That took place in May and was not covered in the report, which accounted for royal finances up to the end of March.
Meanwhile, work is continuing for a 10-year long renovation project to overhaul pipes and electricals at Buckingham Palace, with work expected to be finished in 2027.
The Sovereign Grant is public funding to support the official duties of the monarch and other costs such as official travel, thousands of engagements, staff for working royals and maintenance of occupied palaces.
The amount of the grant — $109 million in the past year, unchanged from the year before — is based on a proportion of profits from the Crown Estate, a vast collection of land and property across the U.K. The Crown Estate is run independently and has assets worth billions of pounds, including some of London’s most expensive real estate.
The amount of the grant was equivalent to each person in the U.K. paying 1.29 pounds for the year.
The year’s extra spending meant that the monarchy had to draw on Sovereign Grant reserves, which were reduced by 20.7 million pounds.
Figures released separately on Thursday showed that the Crown Estate will pay more money to the U.K.’s Treasury this year, after making $559 million in net profit from a huge licensing round for offshore wind power last year.
Aside from the Sovereign Grant, Charles and his son Prince William also receive private incomes from royal estates known as the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
Figures showed that William, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate after Charles became king, received almost 6 million pounds from that source this year.
The estate, valued at more than 1 billion pounds, owns land across the U.K. including landmarks like the Oval cricket ground in London.
William would usually be entitled to the full 24 billion pounds of the estate’s annual profits, but that was complicated by the fact that he became heir to the throne halfway through the financial year.
His office, Kensington Palace, said it would not be releasing a report about his finances this year because the past year was a transitional one.
Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group, criticized the royals for “rowing back on what little transparency there is.”
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.