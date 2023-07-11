Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
PONTIAC, Mich. | A jury in Michigan says a document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her death is a valid will. It’s a critical turn in a dispute that has turned the music superstar’s sons against each other. The verdict is a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin.
Their lawyers had argued that papers dated 2014 should override a 2010 will that was discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at Aretha Franklin’s home in suburban Detroit. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. Franklin’s estate has been paying bills, settling millions in tax debts and generating income. But the will dispute has been unfinished business.
Todd Haynes’
‘May December’ to open 61st New York Film Festival
NEW YORK | The 61st New York Film Festival will kick off with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” a juicy drama starring Natalie Portman as an actor preparing for a film about a years-ago tabloid scandal.
Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the New York Film Festival, announced Tuesday that “May December” — one of the standouts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — will be the opening night film at this year’s edition. The gala will take place Sept. 29 at Alice Tully Hall.
In it, Portman plays a well-known TV star who, to research a role, spends time with Gracie (Julianne Moore) and her much-younger husband, Joe (Charles Melton). They’re a seemingly happy suburban family whose initial affair 20 years earlier, when Joe was 13, was a national story. Their backstory is loosely based on the case of Mary Kay Letourneau, a Washington State schoolteacher convicted of raping her sixth-grade student, Vili Fualaau. They later married.
”’May December’ is a tour de force of writing, acting, and directing: a film built on moment-to-moment surprise, as thought-provoking as it is purely pleasurable,” said Dennis Lim, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement. “It cements Todd Haynes’s place as one of American cinema’s most brilliant mischief-makers and as an all-time great director of actors.”
Following its Cannes premiere, Netflix acquired “May December” and will release it in theaters Nov. 17 and on the streaming platform Dec. 1. The NYFF launch will return Haynes to a festival he’s regularly attended over the years. His “Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There,” “Carol,” “Wonderstruck” and “The Velvet Underground” have all previously played at the festival.
”It is a festival that plays a role in my work and life like no other in the world, since it enshrines the cultural life of this city, which is both my creative home as a filmmaker and, as ever, the eternal site of artistic possibility,” Haynes said in a statement.
The New York Film Festival runs Sept. 29—Oct. 15.
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones tour dates
LOS ANGELES | After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.” The pop superstar posted an update on her health on Instagram. She says her focus is on her health and “getting stronger.”
The North American leg of her tour, originally planned to run July through early October, will be rescheduled. The Celebration Tour will now kick off in London on October 14. Madonna’s manager said on June 24 that the singer was hospitalized due to an infection.
Collaborators and track list announced for Coolio’s posthumous album
LOS ANGELES | The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press.
Titled “Long Live Coolio,” the forthcoming LP is a celebration of the Grammy award-winning MC, best known for his ‘90s classics “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Coolio died in September 2022 from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Longtime collaborator DJ Wino says says about 75% of the album was completed prior to Coolio’s death. “A Star Is Born,” the latest track from the relase, is out now.
