APTOPIX Aretha Franklin Will

Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

PONTIAC, Mich. | A jury in Michigan says a document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her death is a valid will. It’s a critical turn in a dispute that has turned the music superstar’s sons against each other. The verdict is a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin.

