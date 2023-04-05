Michael K Williams

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

NEW YORK | A New York City drug dealer has pleaded guilty to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. The plea by Irvin Cartagena to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing is set for August.

