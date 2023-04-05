FILE - Seymour Stein accepts his award during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Monday, March 14, 2005, in New York. Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at age 80. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
NEW YORK | A New York City drug dealer has pleaded guilty to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. The plea by Irvin Cartagena to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing is set for August.
The famed actor overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Authorities say he died hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that was recorded by a security camera. Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as "Boardwalk Empire."
Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes
NEW YORK | The historical drama, "Jeanne du Barry," starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
"Jeanne du Barry" has been billed as Depp's comeback film following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless to join Country Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, are going into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association on Monday announced the 2023 inductees, who will be formally inducted later this year.
Tucker, the bold, husky-voiced "Delta Dawn" singer, is finally receiving her flowers, an overdue honor after a decades-long career of hits. The Kentucky-born Loveless has earned five CMA Awards and earned a bluegrass Grammy Award in 2011. McDill had more than 30 No. 1 country hits, including "Gone Country" by Alan Jackson; "Don't Close Your Eyes" by Keith Whitley and Alabama's "Song of the South."
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
NEW YORK | Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, has died at age 80.
He was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize in the 1970s. Stein signed Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders. His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.
