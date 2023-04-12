Jeremy Renner, center, the host and executive producer of ‘Rennervations,’ is surrounded by family members at the premiere of the four-part Disney+ docuseries at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
New streaming app to ‘Max’ programming from HBO, Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled a streaming service Wednesday combining iconic HBO programming such as “The Sopranos” with a mix of unscripted TV series in a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger.
The $16-per-month service, called Max, will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max service in what is being promised as a seamless transition. Max will gradually become available in the rest of the world, with Latin America next up on the slate.
The existing Discovery Plus app featuring reality and unscripted series such as “Fixer Upper” and “Naked and Afraid” from a collection of TV networks will continue to be offered.
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go
Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its new Max streaming service.
The “Harry Potter” series is described as a “faithful retelling” of the books about the boy wizard by J. K Rowling, featuring a new cast.
Each season is intended to focus on one of the seven books, though Max anticipates stretching the series to a decade-long run.
Max also announced it is has also ordered a “Game of Thrones” prequel called “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” set in Westeros 100 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.”
Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
LOS ANGELES | Jeremy Renner has attended the premiere for his new series, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the “Avengers” star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.
Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the “Rennervations” premiere Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews. He made his way down the down the carpet with help of a knee scooter. Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while trying to help free a relative’s car at his Nevada home.
Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry
WASHINGTON | An album from Madonna, a carol from Mariah Carey and music from “Super Mario Bros.” are among the audio titles the US. National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 recordings have been selected for preservation for their cultural significance.
They include Madonna’s 1984 album “Like a Virgin” and Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper to enter the recording registry with the induction of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen.”
