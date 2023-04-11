Mad Magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee attends an event to honor veteran contributors of MAD Magazine at the Savannah College of Art and Design and the National Cartoonists Society in 2011 in Savannah, Georgia.
Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2013.
Associated Press
Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2013.
Associated Press
Brittney Griner appears on stage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.
Associated Press
Mad Magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee attends an event to honor veteran contributors of MAD Magazine at the Savannah College of Art and Design and the National Cartoonists Society in 2011 in Savannah, Georgia.
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' Oscar nominee, dies at 81
Michael Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who played a myriad of imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including crime bosses, CEOs, politicians, protective fathers and the monologuing movie mogul Jack Lipnick in "Barton Fink," has died. He was 81.
His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his in an Instagram post Sunday. Sam Lerner wrote that his uncle died Saturday but did not provide further details.
Michael Lerner was also well known for his roles in "Harlem Nights," "Elf," and "Eight Men Out." Sam Lerner, in his post, wrote "RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
NEW YORK | Former Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee died Monday at the age of 102. Jaffee, one of the magazine's longest contributors, had delighted millions of kids with such fixtures as the Fold-In and "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions."
With its cheeky, sometimes pointed send-ups of politics and culture, Mad was essential reading for teens and preteens during the baby-boom era. Few contributed as much, and as dependably, as Jaffee.
Over a 50-year period starting in 1964, virtually every issue featured new material by Jaffee. His parodies of advertisements included such future real-life products as automatic redialing for a telephone and a computer spell checker.
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
NEW YORK | Saying she is ready to share the "unfathomable" experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.
Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison.
Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Griner's memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.