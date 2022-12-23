Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion

This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec in 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley" on June 2 in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

New mural painted in memory of LA's famed mountain lion

LOS ANGELES | An artist has devoted a sweeping new street mural to the memory of one of Los Angeles' most famous residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.