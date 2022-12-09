Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
LOS ANGELES | Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.
The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.
The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courtney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress.
Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.
Once the show finished, Slimane briefly marched onstage holding Gerber's hand, waved and took a bow at audience members – mostly dressed in black – who stood and applauded his fashion efforts.
The fall/winter fashion show ultimately turned into a big party in the lobby area as attendees were served food and drinks before being graced by live performances lasting a couple hours in the theater.
A night centered around rock aesthetics was wrapped up with performances by Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills.
Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury
BERLIN | Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..
The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges' panel at the 73rd Berlinale.
“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that "with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”
Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2017, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival the following year.
The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.