Germany Film Festival

Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the presentation of Chanel's Metiers d'Art collection on Dec. 4 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

 Associated Press

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

LOS ANGELES | Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.