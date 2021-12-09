Police say 2 teens shot in Kansas City school parking lot
KANSAS CITY — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym, the Kansas City Star reported.
Two teens with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital short time later, police said. Neither of the wounded teens attends the school, and the shooting was not associated with the game, police said. However, police escorted people from the game for their safety, officials said.
Police have not released the identities of the teens shot, but said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators: 2 adults killed, 2 children injured in crash
ATCHISON — Two people were killed and two children in the same car were injured when another car hit them head-on near Atchison, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 73 just west of Atchison, television station KAKE reported.
The patrol determined the crash happened when a southbound car driven by a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man crossed the center line and hit a northbound car head on. The crash killed the driver of the northbound car, identified as 26-year-old Felicia Paxton of Atchison, as well as a passenger, 33-year-old Jovonnie Franklin, also of Atchison.
Two boys in the car, ages 6 and 7, were injured and taken to a hospital. The driver from Tonganoxie was also hospitalized.
Investigators said none of the adults were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Unvaccinated youth is Iowa’s first case of omicron variant
DES MOINES — Iowa health officials on Thursday confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the state.
The case involves an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in Black Hawk County in eastern Iowa. The individual has no symptoms but because of travel exposure the family sought testing based on public health guidance, health officials said.
Omicron has been identified in at least 19 states. Scientists are working to determine whether omicron spreads more easily or causes more severe disease than the delta variant that now dominates in the U.S. They are also studying how well the current vaccines work against it.
“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news,” said IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia in a statement. “Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible.”
More than a third of Iowans remain unvaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, placing the state 24th in the nation.
Iowa is experiencing a high rate of spread of COVID-19 in all 99 counties.
Grand jury clears officers in fatal Scottsbluff shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF — A grand jury has cleared law enforcement officials in the June killing of man during a standoff with police in Scottsbluff, but issued a finding that all Scotts Bluff County law enforcement officers should wear body cameras.
The grand jury last week returned a “no true bill” last Friday in the June 7 shooting death of 47-year-old Daniel Ojeda, of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.
Police have said officers were called to the home for reports of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself or others and that the officers were held at bay outside the home for nearly six hours. Police said that Ojeda was shot when a Scotts Bluff County SWAT team entered the home. He later died at a hospital.
In addition to the body cameras finding, the grand jury found that law enforcement officers should be accompanied by a trained mental health professional to calls such as the Ojeda case and undergo more frequent training in stun gun and other equipment use.
—From AP reports
