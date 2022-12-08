Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.
In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.
Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her "Courage" tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled.
Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC
LOS ANGELES | Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month's Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal.
Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special "Rothaniel," will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances.
Thursday's announcement comes roughly a month before the Jan. 12 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and their parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to make changes after a damaging 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed its inner workings, including that it had no Black members since at least 2002.
The Globes have since diversified its membership and NBC has reinstated its telecast, but it remains to be seen how its televised return will be received. Nominations for the ceremony will be announced Monday.
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild's David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday.
Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996's "Mission: Impossible." In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like "Vanilla Sky," "The Last Samurai" and "Top Gun: Maverick," and some that he didn't act in, like "Elizabethtown" and "Without Limits."
The Selznick Award has gone to some of the biggest names in Hollywood moviemaking including Steven Spielberg and Kevin Feige. Last year's recipient was "Dune" producer Mary Parent.
