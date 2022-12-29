Cameraman hurt on New Mexico film set gets $66M in lawsuit
A Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while on a New Mexico movie set has been awarded more than $66 million in a lawsuit, among the largest settlements in the state’s history, a news outlet reported.
The Santa Fe New Mexican quoted Jame Razo as saying that the jury’s decision Friday was “a huge emotional relief.”
The 55-year-old was a cameraman on the set of “Only the Brave,” a film about elite firefighters starring Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges, in June 2016. He was driving a mobile camera crane unit, which weighs over 3,000 pounds when fully loaded, up a steep road on Pajarito Mountain in the Pajarito Ski Area near Los Alamos, when the unit tipped over and fell on him, the newspaper reported.
Razo suffered crush injuries that left several areas of his body severely damaged. Since then, he has had over 1,000 medical appointments and nearly a dozen surgeries, according to the report.
Edie Landau, TV and film producer, dies at 95
LOS ANGELES | Edyth “Edie” Landau, the Oscar-nominated producer and executive vice president of National Telefilm Associates, has died at 95.
The longtime entertainment producer died of natural causes in her home in Century City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday.
After studying at Wilkes College, Landau began her trailblazing career in the entertainment industry. She moved to New York City, worked at National Telefilm Associates and launched The American Film Theatre. The company was founded by Ely Landau, who she later married.
She went on to produce Oscar-nominated films “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” “Hopscotch” and “The Deadly Game” — and television shows “The David Susskind Show,” “The Play of the Week,” “The Mike Wallace Interview,” and “Open End.”
