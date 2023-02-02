Phil McGraw

In a 2015 photo, Dr. Phil McGraw speaks on stage at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

NEW YORK | Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him.

