‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years
NEW YORK | Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him.
“Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey‘s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September 2002 after he’d been featured as a regular guest on Winfrey’s.
“With this show, we have helped thousands of guest and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children,” McGraw said in a statement. “This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
The traditional broadcast TV season ends in spring; there was no date given for Phil’s final show.
McGraw, 72, said he wants to focus on prime-time programming and is planning an unspecified project for early next year.
In the meantime, while new “Dr. Phil” episodes won’t be made, the show won’t disappear from TV. CBS Media Ventures, which syndicates his program, said it will offer stations a package of reruns with occasional new wraparound content for future seasons.
That’s a cost-saving path blazed by “Judge Judy,” which aired its last original show in June 2021 but continues to be popular in reruns.
“We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures.
Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ world tour
Beyoncé is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.
The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.
Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.
Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.
There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.
Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.
NBC is closing down ‘The Blacklist’ after decade on the air
NEW YORK | The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down.
NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26.
Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he’s identified seek revenge, NBC said.
The show’s 200th episode, a milestone in the often fleeting world of television, will air on March 19.
Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are other regulars on “The Blacklist.”
The final episode will air sometime this year. An NBC spokesperson said it’s not immediately clear when that will be.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.
“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.
The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but said he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.
He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.
“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”
Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.
Osbourne previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a “bad fall” in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.
The singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”
