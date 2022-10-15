top story Crews battle fire on 9th and Hall St By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 9th and Hall By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Fire on Hall St & N 9th St under investigation. By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on Hall and N 9th Street. Avoid the area if possible.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crew Emergency News-press Now Hall Story Scene Fire Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Education Missouri loosens requirements for substitute teacher certification Public Safety Fatal crash numbers down 13% compared to 2021 Public Safety Two people seriously injured in Atchison County crashes Friday Local News Rivals face off in Week 8 More Local News → 1:50 Mild & Breezy for Sunday Updated 40 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
