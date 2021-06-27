As variant rises, vaccine plan targets 'movable middle'
WASHINGTON | Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.
The strategy has the trappings of a political campaign, complete with data crunching to identify groups that can be won over.
But the message is about public health, not ideology. The focus is a group health officials term the "movable middle" — some 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, many of them under 30.
"We're not just going to do the mass vaccination sites," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "It's door to door. It's mobile clinics. We're doing vaccinations at church, the PTA meeting, the barber shop, the grocery store."
South Africa tightens restrictions to fight resurgent virus
JOHANNESBURG | Battling a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew.
The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa's new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the return to strict measures.
South Africa recorded more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, including 122 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to near 60,000.
Bangkok, 9 provinces restrict movements to curb rising cases
BANGKOK | Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital on Sunday announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people, in addition to the closure of construction sites and the sealing off of workers' quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces.
The measures will remain for 30 days.
Thailand reported 3,995 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the last 24 hours. The numbers have doubled recently, and health officials blame a lack of cooperation from migrant workers employed in construction and in factories.
North Macedonia gets 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines
SKOPJE, North Macedonia | North Macedonia on Sunday received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccines that will allow authorities to continue mass immunization in the country, which has slowed over the past two weeks because of vaccine shortages.
The vaccine shipments arrived at the country's main airport on two planes.
The small Balkan country had struggled earlier with vaccine shortages, and mass immunization had begun in early May after North Macedonia received a shipment of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines.
Nearly 25% of the country's 2.1 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.
