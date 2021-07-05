NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic's pain
NEW YORK | On a sun-soaked morning last month, a dozen mourners gathered by a freshly dug grave to bury four people who were cast into limbo as New York City contended with COVID-19.
Each was among hundreds of people whose bodies have lingered in a temporary morgue that was set up at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis last year and where about 200 bodies remain, not all of them virus victims.
The fenced-off temporary morgue on a pier in an industrial part of Brooklyn is out of sight and mind for many as the city celebrates its pandemic progress by dropping restrictions and even setting off fireworks. But the facility — which the city plans to close by the end of the summer — stands as a reminder of the loss, upheaval and wrenching choices the virus inflicted in one of its deadliest U.S. hotspots.
James Brown, George Davis, Diane Quince and Charles Varga died of various causes between three and nine months before their mid-June burial in Staten Island's airy Ocean View Cemetery. Officials found no next of kin.
"But we know that they lived, not friendless, but with friends and family," Edwina Frances Martin, Staten Island's public administrator of estates, told a handful of Brown's friends and volunteers who attend such funerals. "Because now they're all part of our family. And we're a part of theirs."
Some New Yorkers are troubled that hundreds of others at the morgue still wait to be laid to rest.
"Still these bodies wait — for what?" asks Kiki Valentine, a Brooklyn minister and funeral services assistant. She wrote to officials to seek an explanation and propose steps she feels could help, such as publishing public obituaries for the deceased.
Virus deaths alone peaked above 800 a day citywide at one point in April 2020 — deaths from all causes usually average about 150 — and overwhelmed funeral homes, cemeteries and hospital morgues. The temporary morgue was established that month to give families more time to arrange funerals after the city shortened its timeframe for holding remains before burying them in a public cemetery on remote Hart Island. There is no rule for how long bodies can stay at the temporary facility.
"There was way too much death for the system to handle," recalls Amy Koplow, the executive director of the Hebrew Free Burial Association, which is interring some Jewish people who were at the temporary morgue.
"We feel really good that we are able to bury these people who have been unburied and in limbo for so long," she said.
Still, Koplow feels the medical examiner's office did its best in a maelstrom. Many cases require considerable searching for relatives, a will or other indications of the deceased's wishes, she noted.
As the medical examiner's office prepares to close the temporary facility, the agency has stopped taking newly deceased people there, and investigators are working to contact relatives and determine final arrangements for the roughly 200 whose remains are left, spokesman Mark Desire said via email last week.
That's down from 750 when the agency briefed City Council members in early May, saying investigators had found relatives in most cases but was awaiting their decisions or had stopped hearing back from them.
Desire didn't respond to questions about where bodies removed from the facility have been taken, why the temporary morgue stayed in use after the 2020 surge subsided or how many of the deceased there are virus victims.
Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral hopeful Eric Adams has asked City Hall to ensure that every effort is made to reach relatives of the deceased and help with applications for government-paid funeral reimbursement, spokesman Ryan Lynch said. (The city can provide up to $1,700, and a federal program specific to COVID-19 deaths allows up to $9,000. Burial on Hart Island is free.)
Meanwhile, Rabbi Regina Sandler-Phillips — who has organized volunteers to keep at-home vigils for the dead around the world, especially the unclaimed and unnamed — ventures periodically to an unobtrusive spot near the temporary morgue. She goes to bear witness "to what is not seen, and those who are not named," she says.
The pain surrounding the facility's creation and continued use "highlights the difficulties of how we honor the dead," she says.
The group at the Ocean View cemetery on June 17 was there to bear witness, too.
"We don't want them to go to their final resting place alone," said Diane Kramer, a volunteer with a charity called the Foundation for Dignity. It works with Martin's office, which arranged the burial at the private cemetery.
Little information could be confirmed about Davis, who was 76, and Quince, 62.
Varga, 81, had a background in information science and business consulting, spoke four languages and worked in recent years on a documentary film about homelessness, according to his social media profiles.
He was in poor health, said friend Sandra Andrews, who said he was estranged from his relatives but became a father figure to her after they met in 2010. She said she tried to find out what happened to him after he was hospitalized in February but learned of his Feb. 2 death only from The Associated Press.
"I didn't get an opportunity to properly say goodbye to him," she said by email.
Brown, 51, was a taxi driver and dispatcher on and off for 30 years, according to co-worker Desereeanne Fisher and boss Anton Kumar.
They said Brown was hardworking and sometimes even slept in the office, where co-workers still have his beloved bowling ball.
He told friends he'd been disconnected from his family since childhood, but he was "a friend to everybody," Fisher said, wiping tears. "Anything you needed, he would do for you."
Brown fell and hit his head at a convenience store this past March 2 and was found dead in his van minutes later, killed by a blood clot, Fisher said. She said his colleagues wanted to arrange and chip in for a funeral but hit roadblocks because they weren't relatives.
"It's been no closure" since his death, she said, relieved to know he'd finally been buried in a shady plot, with a plaque dedicated by his friends.
"He might not have had family," she said, "but he had a lot of people that loved him."
Spain restricts nightlife as virus surges among the young
MADRID | Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, some Spanish regions are reinstating curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them.
Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services as stressed employees try to go on summer holidays, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to get COVID-19 vaccine shots to people under 30.
Spain's strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups, leaving the vaccination of teenagers and people in their 20s for the summer.
So far, 40% of Spain's 47 million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the highest levels in Europe, but that falls to one in ten vaccinated in the 20-29 age group and a meager 0.7% for those under 20.
"We have to thank the youth for the extra, longer effort that we have demanded from them, as they are only starting to get vaccinated now," said Fernando Simón, who coordinates the country's response to health emergencies.
Simón said Monday there's a danger that infections among young people spread to vulnerable older groups like those waiting for a second vaccine dose or people not vaccinated at all.
"We are in a complicated situation regarding transmission and we hope that this doesn't turn into a grave situation at hospitals," he said.
The 14-day contagion rate Monday among those 20 to 29 was more than three times the national average of 204 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Simón said the delta virus variant that has been blamed for rising infections in other countries like Portugal and Britain is not yet the main driver of new confirmed cases in Spain.
New infections have also spread among Spanish teenagers as a result of trips and parties to celebrate the end of the school year. Thousands have been forced to go into isolation nationwide after more than 1,000 infections were tied to student trips to Spain's Mallorca islands. At least 700 others have tested positive in mass screenings in the northern Navarra region among students who went to a beach resort last month.
Authorities in Navarra are seeing more than 500 new infections a day, a level not reached since the country's second virus resurgence in October. In response, they announced that bars and nightclubs will go back to closing at 1 a.m. instead of 3 a.m.
Nightlife will be completely shut down in at least 16 towns in the northern Cantabria region, which leads the nation's infection tallies.
A spike in coronavirus infections is also hitting the northeastern Catalonia region. Authorities there have invited people over 16 to receive their virus shots after a seven-fold increase of infections in the past two weeks, reaching more than 3,000 new confirmed cases in the past few days.
The rebound in cases has so far led to comparatively lower hospital admissions than previous surges because COVID-19 leads to fewer complications among young people, but health care centers and contagion contact tracers are struggling to handle an overload of cases.
A federation of nightlife business owners has issued a statement saying that their industry is being used as a "scapegoat" for the new surge in infections and urged authorities instead to crack down on illegal booze parties.
Rural Kentucky health officials press on, one shot at a time
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. | John Rogers waited months after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was only after talking with friends that the 66-year-old retiree from rural Spencer County, Kentucky, was persuaded to get the shot.
"They said, 'You know, the vaccine may not be 100%, but if you get COVID, you're in bad shape,'" Rogers said. "You can die from it."
With the nation falling just short of President Joe Biden's goal of dispensing at least one shot to 70% of all American adults by the Fourth of July, public health officials in places like Spencer County have shifted the emphasis away from mass vaccination clinics toward getting more information out in a more targeted way about the benefits of getting inoculated.
Health departments have offered the vaccine at concerts, parades and fairs and plan to make it available at back-to-school events. They have encouraged local doctors to raise the issue with patients and promoted shots by way of printed materials and social media.
The hope is that word of mouth will ease fears and misperceptions about the vaccine and change people's minds, one person at a time if necessary.
That's especially important in places like Spencer County, an area of rolling green hills and farmland southeast of Louisville, where the state reports that about 22% of eligible adults are at least partially vaccinated. Public health officials there think the numbers are improving and may already be higher.
Biden administration officials are increasingly turning their attention nationwide to some 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, a group they have dubbed the "movable middle."
Many of those being targeted are under 30, an age group that has an especially low vaccination rate. But they also include people like Rogers, who said many people in his community are hesitant to get shots because "they just don't trust the government."
Rogers, who worked for a packaging supplier in nearby Shelbyville, said he shook off the skepticism and is now looking forward to a summer of "things going back to normal as they can be."
Nationally, resistance to getting vaccinated tends to run higher in conservative and rural parts of the country. Overall, 49% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose, compared with about 55% nationwide.
Stephanie Lokits, who oversees vaccination efforts in the county for the public health department, has watched immunizations slow since a peak in March, when clinics drew hundreds of residents. Now only 10 to 20 trickle through a weekly vaccine clinic held in the county seat of Taylorsville, a town of 1,600 with an old theater, a courthouse, some empty storefronts and a few small businesses slowly finding their way out of the pandemic.
While Kentucky has seen a decline in cases in the past seven weeks, nearly all confirmed infections and deaths reported in the past month have been in unvaccinated residents.
"I think that the philosophy that we have really tried to go by is that every single shot that we can get administered to a person is a positive thing," Lokits said. "I think that's kind of the place where a lot of health departments and a lot of providers are at."
Lauren Slone, a nurse practitioner leading the vaccine effort at a community health center in Taylorsville, said she has learned through conversations with her patients that misconceptions about long-term effects pose real problems.
She has found that most people she talks to eventually get vaccinated. The challenge, she said, is "getting people to talk to me about it in the first place."
While appointments in the center aren't filling up as quickly as she would like, Slone thinks an effort to distribute information at local middle and high schools led to more vaccine appointments.
"I thought, you know, one way to get adults in is when teenagers know about it," Slone said. "If your teenager asks to get it, then maybe that encourages you a little bit as well."
A June drive-thru clinic held after the information push was well-attended by young adults. That's another good sign, Slone said. Only one-third of Kentuckians 18 to 29 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 83% of residents 65 and up.
Still, getting the word out can be harder in a rural county, because some residents aren't on social media or don't have consistent access to the internet. And in spread-out, sparsely populated places like Spencer County, some people may not feel the need to get the vaccine as quickly, said district health department director Roanya Rice.
Also, Spencer County has lower cases per-capita than neighboring counties and the state as a whole, meaning the threat can seem far away to some.
Rogers, now fully vaccinated, is enjoying the freedom to take off his mask for good, eat at a restaurant or visit with relatives without worrying.
"I waited a long time," he said. "I should have gotten it a long time ago."
Johnson says restrictions to ease, UK must live with virus
LONDON | Britain plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing later this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, even as he acknowledged that lifting the restrictions will drive surging coronavirus cases higher.
Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by "personal responsibility" when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap. That's scheduled to happen on July 19, though Johnson said a final decision would come on July 12.
The change will mean people can throw away masks after months of enforced face-covering, though they will still be recommended in some enclosed spaces such as public transport.
The removal of social distancing rules will allow nightclubs to reopen for the first time in 16 months, and people to once again order drinks at the bar in a pub. No longer will customers have to scan a phone app to provide their contact details when entering a venue.
The government will also stop instructing people to work from home if they can, leaving employers free to bring staff back to offices.
Britain has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia, and infections are rising due to the highly transmissible delta variant, which was first found in India. Confirmed cases have shot up from about 2,000 a day earlier this year to 25,000 a day in the past week. But the number of deaths is broadly stable, at fewer than 20 a day.
Public health officials say Britain's vaccination program has weakened the link between infections and deaths, though not severed it. So far, 86% of U.K. adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 64% are fully vaccinated. The government aims to give everyone over 18 both shots by mid-September.
Johnson said Britain would have to "learn to live with this virus" — a major shift in tone from a leader who has previously painted COVID-19 as an enemy to be vanquished.
"I want to stress from the outset that this pandemic is far from over," he said Monday, predicting that cases could hit 50,000 a day by July 19. "We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID."
But, he said, "if we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to return to normal?'"
That message was welcomed by lockdown-skeptic lawmakers in Johnson's governing Conservative Party, who say the economic and social damage of such long-lasting virus restrictions outweighs the public health benefits, and Britain's populist press, which have dubbed July 19 "freedom day."
Performing arts and hospitality businesses also welcomed the announcement. Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, tweeted: "I feel oddly numb, like I almost can't believe it. Lots of work to do, but we might actually have made it through."
But public health officials and scientists urged caution, saying ditching masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous. Psychologist Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory committee, said "proportionate mitigations" against the spread of the virus, such as masks in crowded places, should stay in place.
Johnson said he would "obviously wear a mask in crowded places … simply as a matter of personal courtesy."
The British government, which enforced one of the longest lockdowns in the world, has lifted restrictions for England in a series of steps that began with reopening schools in March. The fourth and final stage was delayed last month to provide time for more people to be vaccinated amid the rapid spread of the delta variant.
The changes announced by Johnson apply in England. Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar, roadmaps out of lockdown.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government was being "reckless."
"A balanced approach, a proper plan, would say keep key protections," he said. "One of them would be masks in enclosed places and on public transport — that's a commonsense position. More ventilation, that's happening in other countries, is absolutely essential and proper payments for those that need to self-isolate."
Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said it made sense to ease restrictions in the summer, when schools are closed, people spend more time outdoors and other respiratory infections are at a low level.
"The disease burden associated with a larger peak during the summer would likely be less than one during the winter," Hunter said.
But Richard Tedder, a virologist at Imperial College London, said easing up while infections are still rampant "comes with the very real risk of facilitating the escape of variants which will be even more resistant to vaccines and potentially more infectious.
"Failing to recognize this is playing with fire," he said.
