QuikTrip opening
set for next summer
Are you ready to roll?
QuikTrip officials tell News-Press NOW its St. Joseph convenience store location will begin offering its roller-food and other menu items in the late summer of 2024. A 5,300-square-foot building is planned for the intersection of Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard.
QuikTrip was founded as a small Oklahoma grocery store in 1957. It grew into an $11 billion private company with 1,000 stores in 17 states. The Platte City location, the chain’s closest to St. Joseph, carries the company’s ubiquitous roller food and a reputation for setting the local market floor on gasoline prices.
Truman Middle School
to mark 50 years
Truman Middle School is planning a golden jubilee celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Founded in September 1973, Truman Middle School has been a font for generations of memories. Former students, employees and anyone in the community who is interested is invited to come tour the building at a celebration from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 3227 Olive St.
The school opened its doors nine months after the death of the 33rd president of the United States and Independence, Missouri native, in whose honor it is named. Tuesday afternoon is set to be a low-key event to let people reminisce about their time at Truman, according to officials with the St. Joseph School District.
For more information, call the district at 816-671-4000.
Architectural ‘jewels’
to be showcased on tour
Seven historic locations will open their doors to the public for “The Jewels of St. Joseph — A Showcase of Architectural Gems” tour this month.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, and tickets to the annual tour often sell out.
This year’s tour includes three addresses in the Hall Street District: 809 and 819 Hall, and the C.D. Smith house at 718 N. Seventh St. Also featured are the Mosman-Morton home at 619 S. 13th, the Cooper-Heaton House at 2028 Clay St., the Trail Theater at 111 N. Ninth St. and the First Christian Church at Ninth and Faraon streets. Visitors can tour the seven locations in any order.
“People say, ‘If walls could talk,’ said Haley Lake, a tour co-sponsor. “This tour will offer participants an opportunity to be inside these architectural treasures, talk to the owners, and really feel the history of the place.”
Advance tickets are $25 per person and are available online at www.shakespearechateau.com/meetings. If any tickets remain they can be purchased on the day of the tour for $30. Call 816-232-2667 for more information.
Man faces child porn charges in Andrew County
A Country Club, Missouri, man has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by several local law enforcement agencies.
Travis C. Gross, 42, was arrested on Aug. 30. Investigators executed a search warrant at Gross’ residence in Country Club and found video files of child pornography stored on an electronic device there.
When interviewed by investigators, Gross admitted to downloading and possessing the child pornography.
Gross is being held in the Andrew County Jail without bond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit headed the investigation with assistance from the Country Club Police Department and Andrew County Sheriff’s Office.
Tomato Fest set for Sept. 6
The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners are having their annual Tomato Fest on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The event, which runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the MU Extension office, 4125 Mitchell Ave., is free to the public.
Master gardeners and extension faculty will answer questions and present programs on producing tomatoes, growing garlic, getting the soil right and peppers. There also will be tomato tastings and recipes.
—From staff reports
