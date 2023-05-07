LeBron James' son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC
LOS ANGELES | LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.
Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before his father's Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The 18-year-old James was a McDonald's All-American just like his father, but the 6-foot-3 guard was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading toward the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School, which is known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Bronny James announced his decision by writing the Trojans’ school slogan, “Fight On,” below a photo of himself wearing his high school uniform in the Trojans’ locker room at the Galen Center.
James and his Sierra Canyon team played at the arena last January, beating a team from Georgia’s Wheeler High School led by elite recruit Isaiah Collier — who is now James’ teammate at USC.
“Congratulations to my son on his next journey, on picking a great university,” James said after the Lakers routed Golden State 127-97 in Game 3. “I'm proud of him.”
Although he isn't completely sure about all of his great-grandparents, the elder James believes Bronny is the first person from his family to go to college.
“This is an incredible thing," LeBron added. "Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It's super-cool. … USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, (but) they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”
LeBron James has been an active, supportive parent for his sons’ basketball dreams, even amid the demands of a pro career now in its 20th season. The elder James also has frequently mentioned his desire to play in the NBA alongside Bronny, though the logistics of achieving such a dream would be daunting.
If Bronny left USC after one season in 2024 and then landed an NBA job, his father would turn 40 during his son's rookie season.
“I was serious,” James said. “And I’m still serious about it. Obviously, I’ve got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh, I think my mind most importantly. ... But at the end of the day, I’ve done what I had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey.
“Just because it’s my aspiration (to play together) doesn’t mean it’s his, and I’m absolutely OK with that,” James added. “My job is just to support my son in whatever he wants to do. ... One thing about being a parent is it’s not always about what you want. It’s about listening to your kids and what they want, and that’s when you get a real relationship.”
LeBron James has said he would have played at Ohio State, relatively close to his native Akron, if he hadn’t gone straight to the NBA in 2003.
After Bronny James also chose to stay close to home for college, he will join an already loaded Trojans roster coming off the school's third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Andy Enfield. Bronny James and Enfield both attended the Lakers' victory in Game 3 and got big cheers when they appeared on the scoreboard accompanied by USC's fight song.
Several key contributors to last season's USC team are returning, headlined by star guard Boogie Ellis, who led the Trojans with 17.7 points per game. USC also will have Collier, a point guard and one of the top overall recruits in the current high school class.
“Welcome to the family,” Ellis tweeted to Bronny.
Many recruiting observers wondered whether USC's strong roster at guard would dissuade Bronny James from choosing the Trojans, perhaps steering him toward Oregon, Ohio State or an alternative to higher education. Instead, the son of the four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP didn't back down from the challenge of contributing to USC's current surge to national prominence.
Bronny James is one of the nation's top prospects at point guard, with playmaking skills, a steady jump shot and perimeter defense that could be immediately valuable to the Trojans. His recruiting was done with no public fanfare, however: He gave no significant hints about his decision before he announced his destination Saturday, several months after many of his fellow high school seniors chose their schools.
The younger James' full name is LeBron James Jr., but he's much better known by his family nickname. His younger brother, 15-year-old Bryce, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon.
Last month, James spent the Saturday between the Lakers’ 81st and 82nd games of the regular season flying back and forth to Portland. James made the one-day trip with his mother, his wife, Bryce and Zhuri to watch Bronny play in the Nike Hoop Summit for Team USA.
“I wasn’t going to miss it," James said at the time. "I understand how important fatherhood is, just coming from a no-father household. ... We always try to support each other in all our endeavors. I’m only as good as my family.”
Yankees slugger Judge expected back Tuesday from hip injury
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. | New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects slugger Aaron Judge will return from a right hip strain for Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics.
Judge worked out Saturday at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where the Yankees were playing the Rays.
“I think he’s doing really well,” Boone said before playing the Rays. “I think we’re going to be in a good spot come Tuesday to where he’s done everything for several days.”
"That was the calculus in this weekend," Boone added. “It’s like, do we want to push him back out there if he’s 85, 90%. I wasn’t comfortable doing that just because I don’t want a strain to turn into a bad situation where we’re talking six, eight weeks.”
Judge hasn't played since April 27 and missed his eighth games Saturday. The injury-depleted Yankees started Saturday with a 17-16 record and trailed the major league-best Rays by 10 games in the AL East.
Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a right hamstring strain, worked out with Judge and is to intensify his on-field drills during the upcoming week ahead of a possible minor league rehabilitation assignment.
Boone said that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since April 16 due to a strained left hamstring, is not as close as Donaldson to coming back but is making progress.
“He’s doing well.” Boone said. “I've been kind of encouraged with how is progress has gone pretty well.”
Right-hander Luis Severino is set to make the the first of at least three minor league starts Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back on Tuesday.
Bucks fire Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.
Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.
“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday in a statement announcing the move. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.
“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and re-energize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”
The Bucks posted the most combined regular-season and playoff wins of any team during Budenholzer’s tenure and had the league’s best regular-season record in three of his five seasons on the job. He posted a 271-120 regular-season record and 39-26 playoff mark in Milwaukee.
With a roster featuring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Budenholzer’s Bucks soared to heights the franchise hadn’t reached since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was wearing a Milwaukee uniform in the early 1970s.
But with the notable exception of that 2021 championship season, the Bucks couldn’t match their regular-season success in the postseason.
The Bucks didn’t reach the NBA Finals during any of the three seasons in which they had the league’s No. 1 playoff seed. They had a 2-0 lead over Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals before losing four straight. They lost 4-1 in the second round to the Miami Heat in the 2020 East semifinals at the Walt Disney World playoff bubble.
This year’s playoff exit was particularly devastating.
The Bucks suffered fourth-quarter collapses in each of their last two games and lost 4-1 to the eighth-seeded Heat. They were just the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the opening round, and the only No. 1 seed that failed to win more than one playoff game.
“There’s a ton of disappointment when your season ends, no matter how it happens,” Budenholzer said afterward. “It’s a hard feeling. It’s a disappointing feeling."
Milwaukee owned a 12-point lead at Miami in Game 4 before getting outscored 30-13 over the last six minutes of a 119-114 loss in which the Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored 56 points. They were up 16 at home to start the fourth quarter of Game 5, but lost 128-126 in overtime after Butler made a tying basket with half a second left in regulation.
Budenholzer, 53, acknowledged the Bucks should have called a timeout after Butler’s tying basket, giving them a chance to make a buzzer beater that could have prevented overtime. The Bucks also declined to call a timeout when they got the ball back while trailing by two points in the closing seconds of overtime, and they weren’t able to attempt a shot before the game ended.
Antetokounmpo said after the game the Bucks didn’t make enough adjustments in how they defended Butler, who averaged 37.6 points in the series.
Antetokounmpo, who was playing with a bruised lower back, said he would have liked more opportunities to guard Butler.
The removal of Budenholzer comes as the Bucks enter a critical offseason. Brook Lopez, a finalist for the NBA defensive player of the year award this season, is a free agent. Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton could become a free agent as well if he doesn’t pick up his $40.4 million player option for 2023-24.
Budenholzer’s exit means that three of the last four NBA champions have since fired their coaches.
Nick Nurse led Toronto to the 2019 title but was ousted last month after the Raptors’ season ended with a loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game. Frank Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 championship and was fired after missing the playoffs last season. The exception is Steve Kerr, coach of the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
“On the one hand, we all know what we’re getting into when we get into this business,” Kerr said Thursday when he was asked about Budenholzer’s firing. “So my first response is not necessarily shock, it’s more disappointment because Bud is a fantastic coach… just won a championship and has been wildly successful in his coaching career. But this is the business we’re in.”
Budenholzer’s teams had some bad luck with injuries during the postseason.
Middleton sprained his left medial collateral ligament in Game 2 of an opening-round series with the Chicago Bulls last year and missed the rest of the playoffs as the Bucks ended up losing their second-round matchup with the Boston Celtics in seven games.
Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in Game 4 against Miami in 2020 and missed the rest of that series, though the Bucks already trailed 3-0 when he got hurt. Antetokounmpo exited Game 1 of this year’s Heat series with the back issue that caused him to miss Games 2 and 3. The Bucks won the 2021 title even though a hyperextended knee prevented Antetokounmpo from playing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with the Atlanta Hawks..
Budenholzer came to Milwaukee after going 213-197 in five seasons with Atlanta. He was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-2013 and was on Gregg Popovich’s staff for four championship seasons (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007).
Sterling win at UFC 288 may send Cejudo back to retirement
NEWARK, N.J. | Aljamain Sterling landed enough stiff knees and elbows in a split-decision victory against a battered Henry Cejudo that the punishment may push the former UFC two-division champion back into retirement.
Moments after winning his ninth straight bout and surviving his latest 135-pound championship title defense in the main event of UFC 288, Sterling's fight night was only heating up.
Bantamweight challenger Sean O’Malley stepped inside the cage, stripped off his jacket and stood nose-to-nose with Sterling (23-3) as the two fighters launched into profanity-laced tirades against each other and eventually needed to be separated.
“Get this (expletive) out of my cage,” Sterling shouted Saturday night at the Prudential Center.
They might get their championship match later this summer. UFC President Dana White wanted Sterling-O'Malley to fight in August in Boston — and not late night in New Jersey.
“It was a bad idea,” White cracked of inviting O'Malley inside the octagon.
Cejudo’s comeback after a three-year retirement also might have been a bad idea. Cejudo, the only person to win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title, held the bantamweight crown when he abruptly retired in May 2020 after he successfully defended the championship against Dominick Cruz.
Cejudo said he was a “little confused” about his future plans and would return home to his family — his wife is expecting the couple's second child — and think hard about his fight future. He was wildly cheered through all five rounds by 17,559 fans that paid to watch Cejudo try to turn back the clock.
“Who knows, this may be the last time in the octagon,” he said.
The 33-year-old Sterling won 48-47, 48-47 on two scorecards and Cejudo won 48-47 on the third.
“I hate losing but it’s also been three years,” Cejudo said.
Sterling, a Long Island, New York native, successfully defended the bantamweight championship for a record third time.
At 21, Cejudo (16-3) became the youngest American to capture an Olympic wrestling gold medal when he won the freestyle 55-kilogram division in 2008.. At 36, Cejudo may finally call it quits instead of continuing to chase another UFC championship.
White shook Cejudo's hand inside the cage and helped the fighter remove his gloves for perhaps the final time.
“I'm out here to chase greatness," Cejudo said. “If I can't make history, I'm not doing this. I didn't win. The belt's not around my waist.”
Cejudo found greatness in UFC when he became the fourth fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously, and the second to defend titles in two different weight divisions.
Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) landed enough stiff kicks to Gilbert Burns’ upper body to earn a unanimous decision victory in the 170-pound five-round fight.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor bashed the fight on Twitter.
He wasn’t alone in his biting critique of a bland fight that earned plenty of boos from the New Jersey crowd.
Muhammad and Burns exchanged a few kicks in the third and the crowd let the fighters have it at the end of another round on the card that suffered from a deficiency of sustained action. Burns appeared to hurt his left shoulder on a failed takedown attempt and couldn’t muster much offense, one reason for the methodical pace.
Muhammad was booed when he was announced as the 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 winner and then told the crowd, “New Jersey, you suck.”
The win stamped Muhammad — who took the fight on just over two-weeks' notice and extended his winning streak to five and his unbeaten streak to 10 straight fights — as a top contender for a title shot against Leon Edwards.
It’s no surprise Burns (22-6) ended the bout in rough physical shape. The Brazilian already won a fight at UFC 283 in January and he retired Jorge Masvidal in a win at UFC 287 on April 8. The fight was rushed onto the card after problems with the original co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush pushed the fight to next month.
If the New York Mets need to add some punch in the lineup, maybe they can find out if Matt Frevola is available. A diehard Mets fan who threw the first pitch at a game last month, Frevola had Mets owner Steve Cohen -- who was soundly booed when shown on the big screen -- watching cageside for his bout against Drew Dobler.
Frevola added to the Mets theme when he walked out to Timmy Trumpet’s signature song “Narco,” which belonged to injured reliever Edwin Diaz.
The Long Island native had fans singing “Steam-roll-a!” in the short time he was in the cage. Frevola scored a TKO win over Drew Dobler at 4:08 of the first round for his third straight first-round finish.
On the first fight on the main card, Charles Jourdain defeated Kron Graice by unanimous decision in a fight so dull that fans turned on their camera phone lights to entertain themselves.
“Sorry guys, it was not the most exciting fight,” Jourdain said after finishing off the one-dimensional Gracie.
Movsar Evloev defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision in a fight Lopes accepted on five-days notice after an injury forced Bryce Mitchell to drop out. Yan Xiaonan clobbered former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade with a big right and pounded away at her fallen foe for a TKO victory at 2:20 of the first round.
Yan's victory could set her up for a 115-pound championship match against fellow Chinese fighter Zhang Weili.
