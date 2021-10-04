Newsy expands, bets on appetite for more news, less politics
NEW YORK | With the expansion of its Newsy service this week, the E.W. Scripps Co. is betting that consumers have an appetite for more news, instead of just talk about news.
Newsy, primarily seen now online and through streaming services, is expanding its programming to 17 hours a day with an eventual goal of operating around-the-clock and, for the first time, will be available as an over-the-air television service.
The pitch from Kate O'Brian, head of the Scripps Networks' news group, and Newsy boss Eric Ludgood is simple: an unflashy service that goes beyond headlines to look at the breadth of news in some detail and without a political bias.
Its motto: "Be informed, not influenced."
"It's a little bit of going back to the future, what television news used to be," said O'Brian, a longtime producer and executive at ABC News.
O'Brian and Ludgood have spent the past few months doubling their staff to more than 200 people. Newsy began in 2008 as a syndicated news service in Columbia, Missouri, with the staff largely from the nearby University of Missouri journalism school. The service was bought by Scripps in 2014.
Its lineup will be populated by fresh faces to most news consumers. The prime-time lineup will feature anchor Natalie Allen, formerly of CNN, and the Washington-based Chance Seales and Christian Bryant.
Americans have been underserved by cable news networks CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, with their constant picking at the nation's polarized politics, O'Brian said.
"It's time for news organizations to look at the country in all of its many facets, not just red and blue," she said.
Newsy will operate 14 news bureaus across the country, including expected hubs like New York, Washington and Los Angeles. But Newsy also sought bureaus in locations that O'Brian felt needed more coverage from a national news team, like Seattle, Phoenix and Missoula, Montana. It is opening a bureau in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to hire a reporter based there with an expertise in indigenous people.
As an illustration of its menu, a Newsy newscast last week contained stories on a vaccine being developed to counter opioid addiction, about birds facing extinction and the hottest and coolest markets for home sales.
There's a reason, however, that cable news competitors have largely evolved into opinionated political talk networks, particularly in prime time. People may say in surveys that they want more non-biased, straight news, but they're more inclined to dial in Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow and not leave, even with ratings dropping during the Biden administration after last year's peak.
ABC, CBS and NBC nightly newscasts remain strong. But some recently-touted new efforts at promoting straight news approaches offer cautionary tales. A three-hour "NewsNation" prime-time newscast on WGN America that began last September has largely failed, and former Fox anchor Shepard Smith's CNBC newscast gets relatively little attention.
Unlike NewsNation and Smith's newscast, Newsy is an already-existing service and not a start-up, O'Brian said. Once fully operational, Newsy will be the only free, 24-hour news service available for television and streaming.
"I don't compare what we're doing to anybody else," she said, "because what we're doing is very different in terms of platform and in terms of content."
Most competitors, however, are easily found by channel surfers clicking a cable remote. Newsy will take effort, and it's yet to be seen whether that will be a handicap to getting established. Newsy had been available through cable in 35 million homes, and now that is being eliminated.
Newsy can be found on most streaming services, online and through its own app. To get Newsy through television not equipped with streaming services, users will need an antenna and must rescan their TVs to receive the signal. Scripps is running an ad campaign to instruct interested viewers how to do this.
It's a distribution system Scripps believes is more geared toward the future.
Newsy debuted its new service on Monday.
While television news has many established players that can make it difficult to break in, that's not the case for streamed news services, said Mark Whitaker, a veteran executive who has worked at CNN and NBC News. The major players in this realm have yet to be determined: one of the reasons why CNN is busy building a subscription streaming service due to begin early next year.
That's where Newsy's big opportunity lies, Whitaker said.
"It may actually change what people are looking for and what succeeds in what we still think of as TV news," Whitaker said.
Eric Ludgood serves as head of Newsy.
Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase
FRANKFURT, Germany | Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.
The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel along with non-members including Russia tracks with its established schedule of adding back that amount of oil every month until deep cuts made in 2020 to support prices during the depth of the pandemic recession are restored next year.
The situation has changed since then as the global economy recovers. The decision comes amid stronger demand for oil products like gasoline and jet fuel, as driving and flying pick up around the globe due to the easing of restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
On top of that, unusually high prices for natural gas are pushing some electricity producers in Asia to switch from natural gas to oil-based products, helping support prices.
The price of a barrel of crude hit $78.38, the highest since 2014, then eased to trade 2% higher on the day at $77.87 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent international benchmark was at $81.57, up 2.9%.
"Producing nations, and namely OPEC+, have to be careful not to allow prices to inflate too much, otherwise we may see an adverse reaction that could negatively impact post-pandemic economic growth," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.
"Nevertheless, OPEC+ will surely keep on monitoring market developments and can amend policy going forward if needed," Tonhaugen said. OPEC+ scheduled its next meeting for Nov. 4.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about rising oil prices when he met officials in key OPEC member Saudi Arabia in talks last week that largely focused on the war in Yemen, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Sullivan and other members of his delegation reiterated the importance of creating conditions to support the global economic recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Psaki added.
Psaki on Monday noted that White House officials have stayed in communication with OPEC members about prices and were looking for tools to address the issue as Brent crude topped $80 per barrel last month.
"We're going to continue to use every tool at our disposal, even as we're not a member of OPEC, to ensure we can keep gas prices down for the American public," she said.
The price of crude makes up roughly half the cost of gasoline at the pump in the U.S. National average gasoline prices have been holding steady at around $3.20 per gallon in recent days, according to motoring club federation AAA. The average is 97 cents more than a year ago.
Trial against pharmacy chains' opioid sales set to begin
CLEVELAND | Opening statements are scheduled for Monday afternoon in Cleveland in a federal court trial to determine whether retail pharmacy chains created a public nuisance in how they dispensed addictive painkillers in two Ohio counties where the opioid crisis continues to rage.
One of the attorneys representing Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland has said the cost of abating the ongoing crisis in each county is $1 billion.
This will be the first time pharmacy companies, in this case CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart, have gone to trial to defend themselves. The trial, which is expected to last around six weeks, could set the tone for similar claims against retail pharmacy chains by government entities across the U.S. going forward.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster will preside over the trial. Close to 3,000 lawsuits filed in federal courts have been consolidated under Polster's supervision.
Plaintiffs' attorneys say around 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016, 400 for every county resident and 61 million pills were dispensed in Lake County during that five-year period, 265 pills for every resident.
Attorneys for the pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle, say the companies didn't manufacture the drugs and their pharmacies were filling prescriptions written by physicians for patients with a legitimate medical need.
Rite-Aid settled with the two counties for an undisclosed amount in August.
Pharmacy attorneys also argue the companies followed and exceeded guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the state of Ohio in how their stores were supplied with pain pills.
CVS in a statement said licensed wholesalers, not the company, distributed painkillers to its pharmacies and that it's a "leader in the fight against prescription opioid abuse." The company also shifted blame for the crisis.
"Since 2013, the DEA has refused to share with pharmacies the names of any doctors whose opioid prescriptions it believes are problematic," the statement said. "Many of these doctors continue to be licensed by the DEA to prescribe opioid medications."
Attorneys for Illinois-based Walgreens, say the Lake and Trumbull counties are using "confused and contradictory legal theories against other defendants before they landed on the idea to sue retail pharmacy chains."
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle in a trial brief said the company not only complied "with all laws and regulations designed to prevent diversion, it actively assisted law enforcement in their efforts to prevent diversion."
Attorneys for Walmart said their stores dispensed only a small percentage of the pain medication prescribed in Lake and Trumbull and said the lawsuits "fail to distinguish legitimate from potentially illegitimate prescriptions."
The trial will be the fourth in the U.S. this year to test claims brought by governments against part of the drug industry over the toll of prescription painkillers. Verdicts or judgments have not been reached in the others thus far.
Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
HONG KONG | Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.
Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.
Hopson suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday. The suspension was "pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company . . . listed on the stock exchange," it said in a filing.
Hopson's public relations department said the company would not comment on "market rumors."
Evergrande Property Services said in its announcement to the Hong Kong exchange that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover.
Phone calls to Evergrande's PR office in Hong Kong rang unanswered and the company's offices elsewhere in China were closed for a holiday.
Evergrande has been struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. The company owes billions to banks, customers and contractors and has been selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch.
Analysts say the Chinese government was reluctant to be seen as bailing Evergrande out at a time when authorities are pushing companies to reduce debt levels. A takeover of the company's property management arm would be one step in restructuring it by splitting it into smaller entities, said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong.
The central government might ask local governments in turn to provide funding for Evergrande to finish its many incompleted projects so that they can be delivered or sold to buyers, enabling the developer to pay its contractors, he said.
"As far as the Chinese government's concerned, this is the best way forward. And of course, in doing so, I think some creditors will be hurt, mostly overseas creditors," Lum said.
Evergrande is one of China's biggest private sector conglomerates, with more than 200,000 employees, 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets of $350 billion. It owes creditors some $310 billion.
The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years. Its situation worsened after August 2020, when Beijing tightened controls on financing for China's 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.
Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem. Last week, it sold its $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to cover its debt to the state-owned lender based in northeastern China.
China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80% of their value this year and ratings agencies say it is at risk of defaulting on its debts.
Like Evergrande, Hopson, based in Guangdong adjacent to Hong Kong, is one of China's biggest property companies. Reports show it has a much lower debt to equity ratio than its larger rivals.
Jitters over a slowdown in China's economy and potential turmoil in its vital property industry have rattled world markets in the past few weeks.
The fear is that a default by Evergrande could cascade throughout the Chinese economy and even world financial markets.
"I think the government is really close to a resolution over the Evergrande problem because it cannot drag on forever, it will hurt everybody involved," Lum said.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 2.2% Monday on heavy selling of real estate companies and banks.
