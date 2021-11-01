Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises
WASHINGTON | With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act.
Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.
Once the Fed has ended its bond purchases by mid-2022, it will then turn to a more difficult decision: When to raise its benchmark short-term rate from zero, where it's been since COVID-19 hammered the economy in March 2020. Raising that rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, would be intended to make sure inflation doesn't get out of control. But it would carry the risk of discouraging spending and undercutting the job market and the economy before they've regained full health.
"We don't have a roadmap for what we're going through," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Powell has to "walk a tightrope" by supporting the recovery while not "turning a deaf ear to inflation."
Against that uncertain backdrop, President Joe Biden has yet to announce whether he will re-nominate Powell for another four-year term as Fed chair. Powell's current term expires in early February, but previous presidents have usually announced such decisions in the late summer or early fall.
Biden is expected to offer Powell a second term despite complaints from progressive groups that the chairman has heightened risks to the financial system by loosening bank regulations and isn't sufficiently committed to taking account of the economic threats from climate change in the Fed's oversight of financial firms. Powell is admired on Wall Street and in most economic circles and has drawn praise for steering the economy through the recession, in part through an array of emergency Fed lending programs.
The Fed's likely decision this week to taper its bond purchases comes as high inflation is bedeviling the U.S. economy for much longer than Powell and many other officials initially expected. Healthy spending demand from consumers has run up against clogged ports, shut-down factories and labor shortages that have forced up prices for autos, furniture, food, building materials, and household products.
On Friday, the government said prices surged 4.4% in September from a year earlier — the fastest 12-month increase since 1991. There was, however, one sign that inflation might be ebbing: Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices ticked up just 0.2% from August to September. That was down a tenth from the previous month's increase and far below the 0.6% jump in May.
Still, wages and salaries soared in the July-September period by the most in at least 20 years, according to a separate report Friday. That suggests that workers are increasingly able to compel higher pay from businesses that are desperate to fill a near-record number of open jobs. Large pay increases can drive up inflation if companies raise prices to cover their higher costs.
While inflation is running hot, the job market isn't back to full strength. The unemployment rate was 4.8% in September, above its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. And roughly 5 million fewer people have jobs now than did before the pandemic. Many Americans have yet to come off the sidelines to look for work, some of them because they still fear the virus or can't find or afford child care, others because they have decided to retire early.
Powell has said that he would like the job market to show further improvement before the Fed begins to raise its key short-term rate. Economists expect him to use the news conference that follows the Fed meeting Wednesday to stress, as he has before, that the start of tapering of the Fed's bond purchases doesn't mean a rate hike is near.
"I do think it's time to taper, and I don't think it's time to raise rates," he said about a week ago.
Minutes from the Fed's last meeting indicate that the central bank will likely reduce its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds by $15 billion a month. By tapering the bond purchases that quickly, the Fed would have the flexibility to raise rates by the second half of 2022.
That doesn't meant it will. At its last meeting, about half the Fed's policymakers forecast that the first rate hike would be in late 2022, with the other half projecting 2023 or later. The timing of any rate hike will depend, though, on whether inflation is still high, and whether the Fed thinks the job market is back at full health.
Earlier in the pandemic, Powell had spoken optimistically about helping restore the unemployment rate get to its pre-COVID level, when it reached a 50-year low of 3.5%. More recently, though, he and other officials have expressed doubts about whether the job market can recover that fully.
It's far from clear whether or when the several million Americans who have left the labor force will return. Among the newly jobless are those who live or work in places, such as the downtowns of major urban centers, where jobs may never fully return. If many people have indeed dropped out of the job market for good, the Fed might decide it can rates sooner than it otherwise would.
"They have to be thinking now that the labor force has changed in a structural way," said Steve Friedman, an economist at asset manager MacKay Shields and a former senior staffer at the New York Fed.
Yet the risk is that the Fed might end up raising rates too soon. Supply bottlenecks may loosen in the coming months. If the Fed were to raise rates at the same time, it could depress spending and weaken the economy just as its supply problems are healing.
"We could easily find that demand is damping just as supply is increasing," Randal Quarles, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, said in a recent speech. "In the worst case, we could depress the incentives for supply to return, leading to an extended period of sluggish activity."
U.S. manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading
WASHINGTON | U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.
"Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
The report showed the supply chain problems showing up in various areas, including a jump of 4.5 percentage points in the prices paid index to 85.7% as manufacturers continued to face surging prices for raw materials and component parts.
All six of the biggest manufacturing industries continued to register moderate to strong growth in October with 16 industrial overall registering growth, led by apparel, leather and allied products and furniture and related products.
The two industries that showed decreases in growth were wood products and nonmetallic mineral products.
Timothy R. Fiore, head of ISM's manufacturing survey committee, said that U.S. companies had been particularly impacted by a rise in COVID cases in many countries in Southeast Asia where much of the production of semiconductors for autos and other products takes place.
"Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have all been impacted by the delta variant. They have been shut down and that is why you are seeing so much struggle to obtain semiconductors," Fiore said.
He said another problem has been labor shortages with 27% of respondents noting higher attrition rates with workers quitting to go to higher-paying jobs and 5% noting sizable numbers of retirements.
"The labor shortages are definitely another headwind," Fiore said, predicting that it will be well into next year before all the supply chain issues are resolved.
China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct
BEIJING | China's manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China's economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs.
In a statement Sunday, National Bureau of Statistics economist Zhao Qinghe said that the drop in factory activity was due to tightened power supplies, higher costs for materials and slowing supply and demand.
Since September, local governments have been doubling down on meeting energy consumption targets set by Beijing to ensure China's carbon emissions peak by 2030. Factories and companies were ordered to reduce or even halt production temporarily.
Industries like textiles, iron smelting and non-metallic mineral products were among the hardest hit, Zhao said.
At the same time, many manufacturers face bottlenecks in getting supplies and in getting their products to customers.
The monthly purchasing managers' index by Caixin, a Chinese business magazine, suggested that manufacturing activity grew in October compared to the previous month as demand recovered.
Caixin's monthly purchasing managers' index rose to 50.6 in October, up from 50 September. The Caixin index tends to focus on smaller, export-oriented firms, while the official PMI by the National Bureau of Statistics focuses more on large enterprises.
Official data also showed that service sector activity slowed down in October, falling to 52.4 from 53.2 last month. The services sector has been slower to rebound due to the pandemic, and is currently affected by a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China.
The composite PMI, which captures activity from both the manufacturing and services, declined to 50.8 from last month's 51.7.
Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators
LONDON | The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Jes Staley has previously said he "deeply regrets" his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. There is no suggestion that the 64-year-old Staley knew anything about Epstein's alleged crimes.
Staley said he will contest regulators' preliminary conclusions, which were shared with him and the bank Friday. The report by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority examined the way Staley characterized his relationship with Epstein to Barclays when he was Epstein's private banker in his previous job at U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan.
Details of the report have not been released, and both regulators have refused to comment.
Barclays said in a statement Monday that the bank and Staley agreed he would resign in light of regulators' preliminary findings and Staley's decision to fight them.
The bank noted that the investigation "makes no findings" that Staley saw or knew about any of Epstein's alleged crimes, which it said was "the central question" behind its decision to back its chief executive after Epstein was arrested in 2019. It wouldn't comment further.
Staley said his last contact with Epstein was in fall 2015, when he and his wife sailed to Epstein's private island for lunch. That trip occurred shortly before he joined Barclays. He said he had no contact with Epstein once he joined the bank in December 2015.
C.S. Venkatakrishnan, head of global markets for the bank, will take over as chief executive. Barclays said succession planning has been in place for some time, and he had been identified as the preferred candidate more than a year ago.
Shares in Barclays fell 2% following the announcement, as Staley had been widely credited with doing a good job at the bank.
Barclays credited him for running the company with "commitment and skill," helping transform operations and improve its results. It added that the regulatory process still has to run its course and that "it is not appropriate" for the bank to comment further on the preliminary conclusions.
Analysts said that Barclays had to act because of the potential damage to its reputation.
"Barclays is right to pull the plug now," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. "It probably could have done it earlier."
The bank said Staley will get a $3.5 million payout and receive other benefits for a year. He also may be eligible to receive repatriation costs to the U.S. and could receive more cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.