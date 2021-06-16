LEAD: GM, Ford outdo each other with electric vehicle investments
DETROIT | General Motors will raise spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.
The announcements Wednesday came as crosstown rival Ford said its entire Lincoln luxury brand lineup would be electric or gas-electric hybrid by 2030, including four fully electric vehicles.
For months, the automakers have been one-upping each other with electric vehicle announcements, which have fueled stock price increases for both companies.
GM wouldn't give details about where it will build the new plants, but Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said they would be similar in size to two factories now under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. Those factories each will employ more than 1,000 workers and cost about $2.3 billion.
The new plants were to come later in the decade, but now are expected to be in operation around 2025. They are part of GM's plan to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles from 2020 to 2025. The company also said it will switch more U.S. assembly plant capacity to electric vehicles, but gave no details Wednesday.
GM has previously said it would spend $27 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development by 2025 as it rolled out 30 new electric vehicles worldwide. Jacobson said the company would increase the number of electric vehicles but gave no details. GM has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. vehicle sales last year, largely in luxury brands. But industry analysts are predicting big growth later in the decade as EVs move beyond early adopters.
India says Twitter knowingly not complying with local laws
NEW DELHI | The standoff between the Indian government and Twitter escalated Wednesday when the country's technology minister accused the social media giant of deliberately not complying with local laws.
Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter has chosen "the path of deliberate defiance" when it comes to following new internet regulations that digital activists have said could curtail online speech and privacy in India.
"If any foreign entity believes that they can portray itself as the flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced," Prasad said in a series of tweets.
The Indian government has been at odds with major social media websites over a new set of sweeping regulations that give it more power to police online content. It requires companies to erase content that authorities deem unlawful, comply with government takedown orders, help with police investigations and identify the originators of "mischievous information."
Under the new laws, social media websites and tech companies will also have to remove content within 36 hours after an administrative or legal order is issued. Their employees can be held criminally liable for failing to comply with the government's requests.
Twitter said in a statement Tuesday that it was making every effort to comply with the new regulations.
The company said it had appointed an interim chief compliance officer in India, a requirement under the new regulations, and will soon notify India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Loan relief granted to defrauded for-profit college students
The U.S. Education Department said Wednesday it's erasing student debt for thousands of borrowers who attended a for-profit college chain that made exaggerated claims about its graduates' success in finding jobs.
The Biden administration said it is approving 18,000 loan forgiveness claims from former students of ITT Technical Institute, a chain that closed in 2016 after being dealt a series of sanctions by the Obama administration. The new loan discharges will clear more than $500 million in debt.
The move marks a step forward in the Biden administration's effort to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which provides loan forgiveness to students who were defrauded by their colleges. Claims piled up during the Trump administration, which stalled the program and only started processing claims after a federal court demanded it. There are now more than 100,000 pending claims.
In announcing the new action, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona vowed to continue standing up for students who are deceived by their schools.
"Our action today will give thousands of borrowers a fresh start and the relief they deserve," Cardona said in a statement. "Many of these borrowers have waited a long time for relief, and we need to work swiftly to render decisions for those whose claims are still pending."
U.S. home construction up a moderate 3.6% in May
WASHINGTON | U.S. home construction rose 3.6% in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive
The May increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Applications for building permits, looked to for indications of activity ahead, fell 3% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units.
Housing has been one of the standout performers during the pandemic-triggered recession.
But many economists believe that the surge in home building and sales over the past year may begin to slow, especially for single-family homes.
"We expect starts to mostly move sideways over the balance of 2021," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist for Oxford Economics. "Strong demand, a need for inventory and homebuilder optimism will keep a floor under activity, but builders continue to face supply constraints that may hamper or at least postpone construction."
Builders are getting one break. Lumber prices, which surged to record levels this year, have started to come down, suggesting that a speculative bubble that had developed in lumber prices is beginning to deflate.
Rising material prices and supply chain shortages were blamed for a drop in builder confidence this month The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey reported this week that builder confidence had declined two points to 81 in June, still a high level.
Building activity has been on a rollercoaster this year. The 3.6% overall gain in construction starts in May followed a 12.1% plunge in April, which followed a 19.2% surge in March that pushed housing starts to an annual rate of 1.73 million units, the fastest pace since the housing boom of the mid-2000s.
For May, the 3.6% increase reflected a 4.2% increase in single-family home construction to a rate of 1.1 million units and a 4% rise in construction of apartments, which climbed to a rate of 465,000 units.
By region, housing construction fell a sharp 22.4% in the Northeast but rose in every other region. The gains were led by a 29.9% increase in the Midwest. Construction rose 3.8% in the South and 1% in the West.
