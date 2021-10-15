How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Major indexes ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%.
Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 33.11 points, or 0.7%, to 4,471.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.20 points, or 1.1%, to 35,294.76.
The Nasdaq rose 73.91 points, or 0.5%, to 14,897.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.52 points, or 0.4%, to 2,265.65.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 80.03 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 548.51 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 317.80 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.57 points, or 1.5%.
Former Boeing test pilot pleads not guilty in 737 Max case
FORT WORTH, Texas | A former Boeing test pilot pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he deceived regulators by withholding information about a key system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.
Mark Forkner made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Worth since being indicted on six counts of fraud. A magistrate set trial for Nov. 15.
Outside the courthouse, his lawyer, David Gerger, said Forkner was a scapegoat. He said if the case goes to trial, "the truth will show that Mark did not cause this tragedy, he did not lie, and he should not be charged."
Forkner's is accused of withholding information about an automated flight-control system that misfired during the deadly flights, pushing the nose of each plane down based on a faulty sensor reading. Prosecutors say his actions led the Federal Aviation Administration to remove mention of the system from pilot manuals and training materials.
He is the first person to be charged with a crime in connection with the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which together killed 346 people. Families of passengers called for more prosecutions.
Retail sales climb despite rising prices, supply issues
NEW YORK | Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods.
Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.
That was a stronger showing than expected. Yet there are lingering concerns as to how resilient shoppers will be if prices continue to head north and shortages lead to frustration heading into the crucial holiday season.
Consumer spending drives about 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained recovery from a pandemic-induced recession will require their participation.
There is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, however, and spending last month was heavy everywhere, from clothing, sporting goods and toy stores to car lots.
"They are coming to enjoy the experience with their families that they hadn't been able to do in a long time," said Tiffany Markofsky, chief communications officer at a small toy store chain called Camp.
Camp is reporting strong traffic in stores and has been able to secure popular toys through close ties with its suppliers, Markofsky said.
After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look
ROME | Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, flew its inaugural flights Friday and unveiled its brand and logo, recycling the red, white and green of its Alitalia origins as it tries to chart a new future while competing with low-cost airlines.
ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched after bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia landed its final flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history that a series of financial crises had marred in recent years.
Protests and strikes accompanied the runup to Alitalia's formal demise because the much smaller ITA Airways is only hiring around a quarter of Alitalia's more than 10,000 employees. Negotiations with unions are ongoing.
ITA paid over $104 million for the rights to the Alitalia brand and website, but the new airline is called ITA Airways and it has its own website and a new frequent flier program, called "Volare" ("Fly").
"Discontinuity doesn't mean denying the past, but evolving to keep up with the times," ITA President Alfredo Altavilla said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.