LEAD: Funky electronics chain Fry's is no more

SAN FRANCISCO | Fry's Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.

The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).

The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, called it "the end of an era, and a sad day" for an army of loyal customers.

The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry's was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.

The wild themes became more of a burden than an experience, Saunders said, and when the chain began to struggle, gaps began to appear on shelves in the the cavernous stores, making them a shell of what they once were.

"Fry's was really a business build for the 1980s electronics boom. During that era, it was a gathering place for enthusiasts of an industry that was on fire," Saunders said. "However, those days have long since gone and now too has an icon that represented them."

Fry's Electronics Inc. said its operations have ceased and the wind-down of locations will begin immediately. Customers with electronics being repaired in-store store are being asked to pick them up.

The chain's online presence appears largely to have been shut down.

Red-hot US housing market: January new home sales jump 4.3%

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Demand for new homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January with the housing market still one of the strongest segments of the economy.

Last month's increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That's much stronger than the 855,000 that economists were expecting. December's new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000.

Sales of new homes now are 19.3% higher than they were last year at this time.

"Sales would have been much higher if only builders could build faster," said Robert Frick, economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. "Supply is only one issue, and for many Americans trying to buy their first home, rising prices are shutting them out of the market."

Although the median price of a new home sold in January slipped to $346,400, that is up more than 5% from a year ago, far outpacing wage gains in the U.S. Persistent demand fueled by record low mortgage rates has pushed prices higher over the past year.

Lowe's 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes

NEW YORK | Lowe's Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation's second largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%. Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Sales at stores opened at least a year soared nearly 29%, following a 30.4% increase in the fiscal third quarter.

The strong showing, announced Wednesday, followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%. Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

TOKYO | Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low "by international standards," and so he supported Ghosn's retirement packages to prevent him from leaving.

"Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements," Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

"We needed to prepare for Mr. Ghosn's eventual retirement to keep him motivated and to have him continue to work for Nissan," he said in answer to a prosecutor's questioning.

Saikawa worked closely with Ghosn and succeeded Ghosn as CEO in 2017. After Ghosn was arrested in November 2018, he denounced Ghosn.

Saikawa resigned in September 2019 after questions over his own compensation surfaced. He denied wrongdoing and was not charged.

He struck a sympathetic tone Tuesday, telling the court he signed several draft documents on remuneration packages for Ghosn, including retirement pay, consultant fees and a non-compete agreement to prevent him from moving to a competitor.

Kelly, who was overseeing the compensation plans, is asserting his innocence in the trial that began last year. An American, he has been charged with financial misconduct in failing to fully disclose Ghosn's future compensation. No one at Nissan apart from Ghosn and Kelly has been charged.