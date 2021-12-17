How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in the last four.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 48.03 points, or 1%, to 4,620.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 532.20 points, or 1.5%, to 35,365.44. The Nasdaq fell 10.75 points, or 0.1%, to 15,169.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.48 points, or 1%, to 2,173.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 91.38 points, or less than 1.9%. The Dow is down 605.55 points, or 1.7%. The Nasdaq is down 460.92 points, or 2.9%. The Russell 2000 is down 37.87 points, or 1.7%.
Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury
SAN JOSE, Calif. | The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case Friday afternoon after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.
The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury.
The jury began their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning to decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.