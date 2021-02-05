LEAD: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed out a winning week with their fifth gain in a row Friday and their biggest weekly increase since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and ended the week 4.6% higher. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. The market has been heading higher since the beginning of the month as hopes build that Washington will come through with more support for the economy, and that the steady rollout of vaccines will get on a more even footing over time.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.4%, to 3,886.83.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.3%, to 31,148.24. The Nasdaq rose 78.55 points, or 0.6%, to 13,856.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.91 points, or 1.4%, to 2,233.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 172.59 points, or 4.6%. The Dow is up 1,165.62 points, or 3.9%. The Nasdaq is up 785.60 points, or 6%. The Russell 2000 is up 159.69 points, or 7.7%.

Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade

LOS ANGELES | FOX Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight," whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, has been canceled.

In a statement Friday, FOX News Media said the move was part of routine programming alterations that it had foreshadowed in an announcement last fall.

FOX News Media "regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business — this is part of those planned changes," the company said.

A meager gain in U.S. jobs last month highlights virus' damage

WASHINGTON | America's employers barely added jobs last month, underscoring the viral pandemic's ongoing grip on the economy and likely adding momentum to the Biden administration's push for a bold rescue aid package.

The increase of just 49,000 positions in January made scarcely any dent in the nearly 10 million jobs that remain lost since the virus intensified nearly a year ago. The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.

The unemployment rate fell sharply in January from 6.7% to 6.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. Most of the drop in unemployment occurred because some people out of work found jobs, but others stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

Longtime Merck CEO, minority advocate Ken Frazier to retire

Longtime Merck executive Ken Frazier, whose leadership helped bring the drugmaker one of the most lucrative medicines in history and who is one of the few remaining Black CEOs of a major corporation, is retiring.

Frazier, Merck's CEO since early 2011 and an advocate for minority advancement who took on then-President Trump's tacit support of white supremacists, will retire on June 30.

Frazier, 66, will be replaced by Rob Davis, the chief financial officer since 2014, the company said Thursday as it announced quarterly financial results.