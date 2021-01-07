LEAD: U.S. trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November

WASHINGTON | The U.S. trade deficit jumped to $68.1 billion in November, the highest monthly deficit in 14 years, as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.

The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8% from the October deficit of $63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

The increase reflected a 2.9% increase in imports of goods and services to $252.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That jump swamped a 1.2% rise in exports which totaled $184.2 billion in November.

Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at $604.8 billion, 13.9% higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.

The politically sensitive deficit with China rose 1.9% to $30.7 billion in November and totaled $283.6 billion for the first 11 months of 2020. That was a drop of 11.5% from the same period in 2019, reflecting in part the higher tariffs the Trump administration imposed on Chinese goods as the world's two largest economies engaged in a tit-for—tat trade war.

The monthly deficit in goods and services of $68.1 billion was the largest imbalance since August 2006. The deficit in just goods totaled a record $86.4 billion in November.

Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that the rising trade deficit would act as a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. He predicted the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, would expand at an annual rate of 3% in the October-December period.

US services sector grows for seventh consecutive month

SILVER SPRING, Md. | The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for the seventh consecutive month in December even as coronavirus cases surged through the holidays.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of services activity grew slightly to a reading of 57.2 last month, from a reading of 55.9 in November. Readings above 50 represent expansion in services industries such as restaurants and bars, retail stores and delivery companies.

Respondents to the December ISM survey continued to express anxiety about the ongoing ramifications of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, the most ever.

Thursday's report showed that business activity and new orders both grew more quickly but the index measuring employment fell into contraction. On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment each week continues to hover close to 800,000.

Out of the 18 service sector categories, 14 reported growth in December, including management and support services, wholesale and retail trade, healthcare, and transportation and warehousing. Industries reporting contraction in December were arts, entertainment and recreation, accommodation and food services and real estate rental and leasing.

Restaurants and anything to do with entertainment, travel and leisure have been among the hardest hit as the pandemic grinds on into its tenth month.

The services sector had been growing for 122 consecutive months — more than a decade — before contracting in April and May as the coronavirus outbreak forced many businesses to close and people to stay home.

COVID-19 vaccine contender CureVac links up with Bayer

BERLIN | A German company that is in the advanced stages of producing a vaccine against COVID-19 is linking up with pharmaceutical giant Bayer to help develop and distribute the product.

CureVac, based in the German city of Tuebingen, said last month that it expects first results by the end of March from its phase 3 clinical study of the mRNA-based vaccine candidate called CVnCoV.

CureVac began development last January. A statement from the company and Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer on Thursday said that Bayer "will support the further development, supply and key territory operations" for the vaccine.

Bayer will support CureVac with country operations in the European Union and "selected additional markets" and holds options to become "marketing authorization holder" in other markets outside Europe, it said.

It added that "the companies plan to combine their strengths for CureVac to be in a position to supply hundreds of millions of CVnCoV doses around the world, once approvals are granted."

Germany's state-owned KfW bank last year took a 23% stake in CureVac.

Another German company, BioNTech, developed the first vaccine that was approved for use in Europe and the United States, together with U.S. company Pfizer. That vaccine is also based on mRNA technology.

Walgreens tops fiscal 1Q forecasts as it fights pandemic hit

DEERFIELD, Ill. | Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $308 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $36.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.93 billion.

Walgreens shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.