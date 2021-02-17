LEAD: Fed officials expressed concerns in over slowing economy

WASHINGTON | Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country, noting that the outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.

The minutes of the Fed's January discussions show officials believed that the ongoing public health crisis is still posing "considerable risks" to the economy.

The minutes, released Wednesday, reflect widespread Fed support for the central bank's policy of emphasizing ultra-low interest rates to boost the economy and help millions of Americans regain lost jobs.

"Members agreed that the Federal Reserve was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time," according to the minutes, which covered the Fed's discussions at its Jan. 26-27 meeting.

The minutes note some improvement in the economy's medium-term outlook as distribution of vaccines ramped up and Congress passed a $900 billion relief measure that provided more direct payments to individuals and expanded unemployment benefits.

At its January meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero to 0.25% and pledged to keep pursuing its low-interest rate policies until an economic recovery is well underway.

The Fed does not meet again until March 16-17.

Epic Games files EU antitrust complaint against Apple

LONDON | Epic Games said Wednesday it filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with European Union regulators, opening a new front in its war with the tech giant over app store payments.

Epic, which makes the popular video game Fortnite, is locked in a battle with Apple over the app store, which takes a 30% cut from all in-app purchases. When Epic tried last year to bypass the platform with a direct payment system, Apple dropped the Fortnite app from its app store. In return, Epic filed legal challenges in the U.S., Australia and Britain.

In its complaint to the European Commission's competition watchdog, Epic Games alleged that Apple's restrictions have eliminated competition in app distribution and payment. It accused Apple of blocking competitors and abusing its dominant position, in breach of EU rules.

NY sues Amazon, saying it didn't protect workers from virus

NEW YORK | The New York attorney general is suing Amazon over COVID-19 safety protocols, accusing the company of being more concerned with making money than protecting its workers from getting sick.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday, involves two Amazon facilities in New York City that employ more than 5,000 workers. It alleges that Amazon failed to disinfect those facilities when infected workers had been present; didn't contact workers when they were exposed to the virus; and made employees work so much that they didn't have time to disinfect their workstations or stay socially distant.

Fidelity Charitable: Record-high donations fell shy of need

Fidelity Charitable, the nation's largest grant maker, has reported a banner 2020, with donations surging 24% from 2019 to $9.1 billion — by far the largest total on record. Yet so deep were the hardships caused by the viral pandemic that even a record high in contributions fell well short of the need.

The charity reported Wednesday that donations to charities that address food insecurity rocketed up 1,200%, with Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and World Central Kitchen becoming among Fidelity Charitable's Top 20 most popular charities for the first time. And contributions to the CDC Foundation, which advances the mission of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, jumped 9,582%.