How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
A turbulent week for markets ended with a late burst of buying Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains of the year.
The late surge for stocks followed several days of sudden moves up and down throughout the week. Markets have been jittery as investors try to anticipate how aggressively the Federal Reserve will move to withdraw its economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 105.34 points, or 2.4%, to 4,431.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.7%, to 34,725.47.
The Nasdaq rose 417.79 points, or 3.1%, to 13,770.57.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.22 points, or 1.9%, to 1,968.51.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 33.91 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 460.10 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.41 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 334.33 points, or 7%.
The Dow is down 1,612.83 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,874.40 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is down 276.80 points, or 12.3%.
Ohio lured Intel's chip plant with $2B incentive package
COLUMBUS, Ohio | Ohio offered Intel Corp. incentives worth roughly $2 billion to secure a new $20 billion chipmaking factory that the company says will help alleviate a global shortage and create a new technology hub in the Midwest.
The state's development director said Friday that the combination of tax breaks and incentives are likely the largest ever offered by Ohio for what state leaders say is the biggest economic development deal in its history.
Santa Clara, California-based Intel, the world's second biggest chipmaker, announced a week ago it had selected a site outside Columbus for two new chip manufacturing facilities.
The complex could grow much larger and more quickly, Intel executives said, if Congress approves a $52 billion bill that would invest in the chip sector and help ensure more production in the U.S.
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said the total Ohio investment could top $100 billion over the decade, with six additional factories, making it one of the world's biggest chipmaking sites.
Shortages of computer chips, which are mostly made in Asia and used in everything from handheld video games to automobiles, have become a growing concern and were exposed in the U.S. and Europe during the pandemic.
The U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Intel wants to move quickly on the Ohio plants, which will support its own line of processors and build chips designed by other firms. Construction is expected to begin this year, with production coming online at the end of 2025.
Ohio's offer includes $600 million to help Intel offset the cost of building the factories, which is more expensive than it would be in Asia, said Lydia Mihalik, the state's development director.
The state also will pay nearly $700 million for roadwork and water infrastructure upgrades, including a system that will allow the plant to reuse wastewater.
The state Legislature this summer approved a 30-year tax break that will allow Intel to save $650 million.
The state's share will be money well spent because the Intel facility will not only create jobs, but also make Ohio more attractive to industries such as auto, aviation and defense that rely on chips, Mihalik said.
"These investments will not only ensure that this project is successful here, but will also be supporting the region by increasing local infrastructure to support future growth," Mihalik said.
The state's privatized economic development office, JobsOhio, will provide Intel with as much as $150 million in combined economic development and workforce grants, said Matt Englehart, a JobsOhio spokesperson.
In addition, the city of New Albany said it will give Intel a 30-year, 100% property tax abatement on buildings the company constructs in its business park, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
The two factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, just east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs — many of them highly skilled — and 7,000 construction jobs. The facility will support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners, Intel and local and state officials said last week.
Ohio beat out 40 other states for the project, state officials said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise wins $5B fraud suit vs UK tycoon
LONDON | Technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise won a multibillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against a British businessmen it accused of fraud after purchasing his software business Autonomy a decade ago.
The decision by the U.K.'s High Court also removes a hurdle for the potential extradition to the U.S. of Autonomy's founder, British entrepreneur Michael Lynch.
Hewlett Packard bought Autonomy in 2011 for $11 billion but was forced to write off most of its value the following year, in a corporate debacle that sparked a boardroom shakeup at the U.S. company.
In its lawsuit, the company had accused Lynch and Autonomy's former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, of artificially inflating the company's revenues and committing a "deliberate fraud over a sustained period of time."
High Court judge Robert Hildyard delivered a summary of his conclusions in court, saying HP had "substantially won" its claim against the pair for $5 billion in damages.
Lynch's legal team said the decision was "disappointing" and that he plans to appeal.
"We will study the full judgment over the coming weeks," his lawyers said in a statement. "We note the judge's concerns over the reliability of some of HP's witnesses. We also note the judge's expectation that any loss suffered by HP will be substantially less than the $5 billion claimed."
The case, believed to be the U.K.'s biggest civil fraud trial, went to court over nine months in 2019. Hussain was convicted earlier in a U.S. court and sentenced to five years in prison.
Lynch has been battling extradition to the U.S., where he faces separate criminal charges including charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to defraud.
He has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have said he should face any criminal proceedings in England. The U.K.'s extradition treaty with the U.S. allows judges to refuse to hand over a suspect if most of the alleged wrongdoing took place in Britain.
U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who wanted to take the court's ruling into account in considering the extradition request, has a deadline of midnight Friday to make the decision.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it "pleased that the judge has held (Lynch and Hussain) accountable." The information technology company was formed in 2015 after it was split off from the Hewlett-Packard Co., which was renamed HP Inc. and retained the personal computer and printer business.
