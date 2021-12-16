Bankers say the rural economy remains strong
in 10 states
OMAHA, Neb. | The economy remains strong in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but some of the bankers surveyed this month said they are worried about how inflation will affect farmers.
The overall index for the region slipped from November’s 67.7 reading but the report released Thursday said the index remained firmly in positive territory at 66.7 for December. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region continues to benefit from low interest rates and strong exports. The USDA estimates that agricultural exports are up 23% over last year.
But the persistently high inflation is a concern as land costs and the price of supplies farmers need are expected to keep growing next year.
“Inflation is real and affecting folks in our service area,” said Jeff Bonnett, CEO of Havana State Bank in Havana Illinois.
Yet the bank CEOs are optimistic about the next six months. The survey’s confidence index rose to 55.2 in December from November’s weak 48.4 reading.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement
NEW YORK | A judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own.
The ruling Thursday from U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York is likely to be appealed by the company, family members and the thousands of government entities that support the plan.
Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as it faced thousands of lawsuits claiming the company pushed doctors to prescribe OxyContin, helping spark an opioid crisis that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.
Through the bankruptcy court, it worked out a deal with its creditors. Members of the Sackler family would give up ownership of the company, which would transform into a different kind of entity that would still sell opioids — but with profits being used to fight the crisis. It would also develop new anti-addiction and anti-overdose drugs and provide them at little or no cost.
Sackler family members also would contribute $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets as part of an overall deal that could be worth $10 billion, including the value of the new drugs, if they’re brought to market.
Government entities and businesses agreed to use any money they receive fighting the opioid epidemic. The deal also calls for millions of company documents, including communications with lawyers, to be made public.
In return, members of the wealthy family would get protection from lawsuits over their role in the opioid crisis — both the 860 already filed and any others in the future.
Most state and local governments, Native American tribes, individual opioid victims and others who voted said the plan worked out in the bankruptcy court should be accepted.
But the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee’s office, eight state attorneys general and some other entities have been fighting the deal. They argue that it does not properly hold members of the Sackler family accountable and that it usurps states’ ability to try to do so.
A bankruptcy court judge approved the plan over the objections in September. But the opponents appealed to McMahon’s court.
The main issue on the appeal was the lawfulness of the measures that would extend legal protections to family members.
Such “third-party releases” are not used in most bankruptcy cases, but they are common in cases such as Purdue’s, in which the companies involved are burdened with lawsuits and have relatively little value — but their wealthy owners could contribute.
The Purdue deal would not protect family members from any criminal charges. But so far none have been filed, and there are no signs that any are forthcoming, though some activists are calling for charges.
In a hearing, McMahon focused in on how Sackler family members transferred $10.4 billion from the privately held Stamford, Connecticut-based company over the decade before the bankruptcy. McMahon wanted to know whether the money was moved in part to ensure a role for the Sacklers in bankruptcy negotiations.
CEO of GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to leave company
DETROIT | Dan Ammann, CEO of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, is leaving the Detroit company.
GM didn’t give a reason in a short statement Thursday but said that Kyle Vogt, president and chief technical officer, would be Cruise’s interim CEO.
The leadership change comes just as Cruise is about to start a fully autonomous ride-hailing service without human safety drivers. GM product development chief Doug Parks said last week that commercial autonomous ride-hailing would start next year in San Francisco.
Ammann was GM’s president until November of 2018 when the company sent him to San Francisco to lead Cruise, where he replaced Vogt as CEO. He was GM’s chief financial officer before being promoted to president in 2014. Ammann, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, joined GM as treasurer in 2010 to help lead its public stock offering after emerging from government-funded bankruptcy protection.
When Ammann moved to Cruise, many analysts believed that GM was preparing for a public stock offering with the majority-owned subsidiary.
But last week Parks dismissed that speculation, saying that GM believes the companies create more value as a combined entity.
GM’s statement says that combined, GM and Cruise create a large manufacturing and technological scale for autonomous vehicles “that will rapidly drive costs down.” The company says the integration will maximize the market for autonomous vehicles.
In extended trading, GM shares slipped 2.4%.
Ousted McDonald’s CEO returns $105M after misconduct
Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.
“During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company,” Easterbrook said in a prepared statement issued Thursday by McDonald’s. “I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for doing so.”
McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages in a non-physical, consensual relationship with an employee.
—From AP reports
