U.S. jobless claims at 52-year low amid seasonal volatility
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession.
Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 219,000, lowest since the pandemic hit the United States hard in March 2020.
Seasonal volatility likely contributed to last week's drop as the Labor Department adjusted the numbers to reflect job market fluctuations around the holidays, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. Before seasonal adjustments, claims actually rose by nearly 64,000 to almost 281,000.
Still, Stanley said in a research note that "the underlying trend remains downward and should be lower than it was prior to the pandemic ... The unfilled demand for workers is much larger than it was then and layoffs appear to be noticeably lower.''
Overall, just under 2 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 27.
Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year since topping 900,000 one week in early January. They are now below to the 220,000-a-week level typical before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in March 2020; COVID-19 forced consumers to stay home as health precaution and businesses to close or reduce hours and to lay off staff. In March and April last year, employers shed a staggering 22.4 million jobs.
Massive government aid and the rollout of vaccines helped revive the economy and the job market by giving Americans the confidence and financial wherewithal to go on a shopping spree, often online, for goods such as lawn furniture and coffee makers. Since April last year, the United States has regained nearly 18.5 million jobs. But the economy is still 3.9 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020 and the prospects for the economy remain vulnerable to COVID variants such as omicron.
The Labor Department reported last week that employers added a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month. But the report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2% from 4.6% in October.
And the department reported Wednesday that employers posted a near-record 11 million job openings in October. It also said that 4.2 million people quit their jobs — just off the September record of 4.4 million — a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to look for something better.
Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June 2020.
Italy fines Amazon $1.3B, alleging harm to outside sellers
MILAN | Italy's anti-trust authority on Thursday fined Amazon $1.3 billion, accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules.
The fine is one of the largest leveraged in Europe against the online retail giant, which expanded in particular in Italy during a coronavirus lockdown that prevented residents from going to stores to buy items considered nonessential.
Europe has pioneered efforts to rein in big tech companies, most famously by slapping Google with multibillion-dollar fines in three antitrust cases. The push is gaining steam worldwide as regulators and lawmakers take on digital giants over accusations of everything from stifling competition to failing to prevent harmful content from appearing on their platforms.
Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, calling the fines and proposed remedies "unjustified and disproportionate." It noted that more than half of annual sales in Italy are from small and medium businesses that have access to other channels to sell their goods.
Italy's AGCM authority said Amazon has required that third-party sellers use its own logistics service, called Fulfilment by Amazon, harming competitors and strengthening its own position.
The e-commerce giant also prevents third-party sellers from gaining access to Amazon's Prime loyalty program, "which makes it easier to sell to the more than 7 million most-loyal and highest-spending consumers."
That means such sellers also are excluded from special events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day offers, thereby also decreasing the chances that the sellers' items will appear as a "featured offer."
"The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of the sellers' offers on Amazon.it,'' the regulator said.
The authority has ordered Amazon to grant sales benefits and visibility on Amazon.it to all third-party sellers able to meet the standards of its Prime service, which it must publish.
Average U.S. long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.
Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged the U.S. economy in the spring of 2020.
Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank would shift toward tightening credit more quickly than it previously suggested. Powell said it would be "appropriate" for the central bank to consider accelerating the reduction of its bond purchases at its meeting next week. That could lead to the Fed hiking its benchmark interest rate as early as spring.
The U.S. housing market has seen a surge in demand during the pandemic as people seek more space after spending a big chunk of the past two years working from home. Lured by low interest rates, many prospective homebuyers have been thwarted due to a limited supply of homes for sale and rapidly rising prices. Builders have struggled to keep up with demand as supply chain snarls delay projects.
