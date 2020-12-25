Lead: British army helps clear backlog of virus-stranded drivers

LONDON | Around 1,000 British soldiers were spending Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stuck in southeast England after France briefly closed its border to the U.K., then demanded coronavirus tests from all amid fears of a new, apparently more contagious, virus variant.

Even though an estimated 4,000 or so international truck drivers are spending yet another day cooped up in their cabs, some progress was evident Friday, with traffic around the English Channel port of Dover moving in an orderly fashion towards the extra ferries that were put on to make the short crossing across to Calais in northern France. Rail operator Eurotunnel was also back in action, offering a way back into France.

Officials from the transport department have said that all but three of the tests conducted so far have been negative. Those testing positive are being offered accommodation. Most of the testing is being conducted at a disused airfield at Manston Airport, 20 miles from Dover.

Asian shares mixed with most markets closed for Christmas

Stocks rose in China and were little changed in Japan on Friday with most world markets closed for Christmas holidays.

The mixed session followed an advance during Wall Street's shortened Christmas Eve trading as investors began the holiday weekend seemingly untroubled over President Donald Trump's threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.

The economic package remained in limbo after Republican lawmakers rejected Trump's demand that the end-of-year spending bill give most Americans $2,000 COVID relief checks — far more than the $600 members of his own party had agreed to.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell less than 0.1% to 26,656.61 after the government reported that retail sales fell 2% from a year earlier in November, while consumer prices dropped the most they have in a decade.

The Shanghai Composite index surged 1% to 3,396.56. Shares also rose in Taiwan and in Thailand.

The dollar weakened to 103.54 Japanese yen from 103.65 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.2196 from $1.2186.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.4% to 3703.06 but ended the week down 0.2%. Relatively safe investments like utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers, while energy stocks fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 30,199.87 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%, to 12,804.73.

Investors remain focused on Washington, where Democrats in Congress are expected to try to amend the $900 billion COVID stimulus bill that President Trump has threatened to veto. Democrats support higher payments for individuals, but that is unlikely to win support in the Republican-held Senate.

The hope has been that Trump will back away from his veto threat and the stimulus package might tide the economy over until widespread vaccinations can help the world begin to return to normal.

Meanwhile the U.S. economy has continued to deteriorate under widespread coronavirus outbreaks, infections and hospitalizations.

Lawyers seek relief for 'broken' convicted philanthropist

NEW YORK | Once worth nearly a billion dollars, opera-loving philanthropist Alberto Vilar is seeking financial relief from what his lawyers describe as a destitute existence following his 2018 release from prison.

Vilar's lawyers told a Manhattan federal judge in a letter Thursday that Vilar is “a broken individual, penniless, and destitute.” They said he sleeps on a couch in a shared studio apartment and relies on a monthly $2,200 social security check. His attorneys asked that he no longer be required to pay hundreds of dollars monthly toward restitution they claimed was mostly satisfied.

The 80-year-old Vilar, born in New Jersey and of Cuban descent, was once described by Forbes magazine as worth about $950 million before the collapse of technology stocks in 2000 ruined the good fortune of his San Francisco-based investment company, Amerindo Investment Advisors Inc.

Complaints from investors drew the scrutiny of federal prosecutors who said Vilar and a business partner repeatedly lied to clients from 1986 to 2005 by promising safe and steady returns while they squandered millions of dollars on risky bets on technology stocks.

Vilar was sentenced to nine years in prison after his 2008 conviction on charges including conspiracy and investment adviser, mail and wire fraud.

At his sentencing, Vilar was ordered to forfeit over $22 million and pay $21.9 million in restitution and a $25,000 fine. The exact amount still owed to victims of the fraud is unclear.