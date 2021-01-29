How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that's captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 73.14 points, or 1.9%, to 3,714.324.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 620.74 points, or 2%, to 29,982.62. The Nasdaq fell 266.46 points, or 2%, to 13,070.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.97 points, or 1.6%, to 2,073.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 127.23 points, or 3.3%. The Dow is down 1,014.36 points, or 3.3%. The Nasdaq is down 472.37 points, or 3.5%. The Russell 2000 is down 95.12 points, or 4.4%.

General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035

General Motors has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.

The Detroit automaker's push into electric vehicles has gone into overdrive this year.

GM has already announced that it will invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, a 35% increase over plans made before the pandemic. It will offer 30 all-electric models worldwide by the middle of the decade. By the end of 2025, 40% of its U.S. models will be battery electric vehicles. The company plans to include crossovers, SUVs, sedans and trucks in its electric vehicle lineup.

GM said Thursday that it will source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2030 and global sites by 2035. That's five years faster than its previously announced global goal.

Norwegian Air to get government loan in restructuring

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Norway's government said Friday it will give low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle a $173 million loan as long as the ailing company manages to raise at least $520 million from other investors.

The government had put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline's restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.

"The state has no ambitions to become an owner of Norwegian," stressed Trade Minister Iselin Nyboe. A formal proposal for the loan was presented Friday to Parliament.

Earlier this month, the airline said it will end its long-haul operations and instead focus on European destinations as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring. The company presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.