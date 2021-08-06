How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down.
The government’s monthly jobs report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy in July versus economists’ expectations. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy. That would be a drag on all stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 7.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,436.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.26 points, or 0.4%, to 35,208.51. The Nasdaq fell 59.36 points, or 0.4%, to 14,835.76. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.75 points, or 0.5%, to 2,247.76.
For the week :
The S&P 500 is up 41.26 points, or 0.9%. The Dow is up 273.04 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq is up 163.09 points, or 1.1%. The Russell 2000 is up 21.52 points, or 1%.
Bidder for UK’s Morrisons
raises offer
LONDON | A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Fortress has increased its offer to buy Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, a move that it hopes will deal a knockout blow to a rival bidder.
In a statement Friday, Fortress said it was increasing its offer for Morrisons by 400 million pounds to $9.3 billion. Its previous offer had already been approved by the Morrisons board.
The consortium, which also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, said the offer represents a 52% premium on Morrisons’ 178 pence per share price at the close before the first takeover proposal.
However, it said it had to go higher amid “speculation regarding a possible counter-offer” by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, another group of investors.
Under British takeover rules, CD&R has to place a firm bid or walk away from table by Aug. 9. Its previous offer of 5.5 billion pounds was rejected in July.
Morrisons’ board urged shareholders to back the new offer at a special meeting on Aug. 16.
Morrisons employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.
U.S. hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
WASHINGTON | U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from COVID-19. But there is growing fear the fast-spreading delta variant will set back the recovery.
The worry is that the resurgent virus could discourage people from going out and spending and trigger another round of shutdowns or other restrictions.
“That is a definite downside risk,’’ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “The risk is from a more cautious consumer, if they don’t want to engage in outside activities. ... You’re also hearing about big companies that are delaying a return to work. That might be something that slows things down.’’
The Labor Department collected its data for the report in mid-July before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in places where the variant is pushing infections up.
Still, the July numbers looked good. They exceeded economists’ forecast of more than 860,000 new jobs. Encouraged by their prospects, 261,000 Americans returned to the job market in July. And the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% in June.
Moreover, the report found that as customers come back and businesses scramble to find workers, they are raising wages: Average hourly earnings were up 4% last month from a year earlier.
The Labor Department also revised its jobs numbers for May and June, adding 119,000 jobs.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.