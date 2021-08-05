LEAD: U.S. jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The applications have more or less fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. Still, they remain high by historic levels: Before the pandemic slammed the United States in March 2020, they were coming in at around 220,000 a week.
Since cratering in the spring of 2020, the U.S. economy has bounded back as the rollout of vaccines encourages businesses to reopen or return to normal operating hours and consumers to return to shops, restaurants and bars. The United States has been adding more than 540,000 jobs a month this year, and the Labor Department's July jobs report out Friday is expected to show it tacked on nearly 863,000 more last month, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
The U.S. economy is still 6.8 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.
Companies are posting job openings — a record 9.2 million in May — faster than applicants are showing up to fill them. Many states have responded to business complaints of a labor shortage by ending expanded federal unemployment benefits meant to ease financial strains from the health crisis, including an extra $300 a week on top of traditional state benefits. The federal benefits are scheduled to expire nationwide Sept. 6.
Altogether, 13 million Americans were receiving some type of unemployment aid the week of July 17, down from 13.2 million the previous week and 32 million a year earlier.
The health crisis isn't over. COVID-19 cases are rising as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, largely among the unvaccinated. The United States is reporting an average of more than 70,000 new cases a day, up from fewer than 12,000 a day in late June.
So far, the uptick in cases hasn't had noticeable economic consequences. "The surge in Covid cases related to the delta variant is unlikely to cause a renewed spike in joblessness as there have been few shutdowns so far,'' Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.
U.S. average mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.77%
WASHINGTON | Mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, with the average for the key 30-year home loan below 3% for the sixth straight week.
Uncertainty over the surging delta coronavirus variant and its potential effect on the U.S. economic recovery remained as a backdrop suppressing mortgage rates.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.77% from 2.80% last week. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.88% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, remained at a historically low 2.10%.
Concerns have been mounting in global financial markets around the delta variant's spread in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and especially in China, which is on high alert as it confronts hundreds of fresh cases.
China has sealed off residential communities, suspended flights and trains, and ordered mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan, the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Although China's numbers are small compared with outbreaks elsewhere, its containment strategies and the subsequent impact on its large economy are being closely watched.
In the latest evidence of a briskly rebounding U.S. economy and job market, the government reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000, to 385,000. Benefits applications have mostly fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. Still, they remain high by historic levels.
Bank of England hints at rate rise amid buoyant UK recovery
LONDON |The Bank of England indicated Thursday that interest rates may be on the up soon as it painted a fairly rosy picture about the near-term prospects for the British economy following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
In a statement accompanying its decision to keep the bank's main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%, the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said "some modest tightening of monetary policy" over the coming period "is likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term."
The most recent figures showed the annual rate of inflation in the U.K. at 2.5% following a spike largely in energy prices. The latest forecasts show the bank expects inflation to pick up to 4% in 2021, which would be the highest level since 2011 and double the bank's target.
"There are good reasons to believe that above-target inflation will be temporary," Bank Governor Andrew Bailey told a press briefing. "If this outlook appears to be in jeopardy, the MPC will not hesitate to act."
For now, the eight-member panel unanimously voted against any increase in rates. The panel also maintained the bank's monetary stimulus at current levels though one of the eight members voted to reduce the level of asset purchases from 875 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to 830 billion.
Armed with quarterly economic projections, also published Thursday, the rate-setting panel said "a waning impact" from COVID-19 would boost demand growth and help the British economy reach its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.
It said the British economy is set to rebound by 7.25% this year following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, unchanged from its previous projection. However, it modestly upgraded its forecast for next year to 6% from 5.75%.
However, it cautioned that the more contagious delta variant, which has seen coronavirus infections spike sharply in the U.K. over the past couple of months, and voluntary social distancing could pose a risk to the outlook.
Overall, growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates in the months and years to come, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic programs, such as a salary support scheme, end.
One uncertainty cited was how the economy will adjust to the end of the furlough scheme, which was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn't rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. Under the program, the government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.
The program, which is being phased out and due to end at the end of September, helped support over 11 million people but the number now is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality. It kept a lid on unemployment, which remains relatively low at below 5%.
The committee also warned of a "more pronounced period" of above-target inflation in the near term than expected in May but said that its overall view is that cost pressures will prove "transitory."
The bank also outlined its approach to removing economy-boosting measures when necessary, saying it would start to unwind its quantitative easing program when the man interest rate reaches 0.5%, which is lower than the previous threshold.
Economists said the first interest rate rise could come as soon as next year.
"If there is no other major wave of COVID-19 during the winter and the economy performs in line with the bank's forecasts, the first rate rise is likely to come in the spring or early summer of next year," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.
A million to 1: Venezuela's currency losing 6 zeros
CARACAS, Venezuela | Venezuela says it will make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency as hyperinflation continues to plague the troubled South American nation.
Venezuela's central bank on Thursday announced the change to the bolivar will go into effect Oct. 1.
The new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination. It is equivalent to 100,000,000 of the current bolivar.
This is the third adjustment since socialist leaders began governing Venezuela. The bolivar lost three zeros in 2008 under now-deceased President Hugo Chávez, while his successor, Nicolás Maduro, eliminated five zeros in 2018.
Venezuela is in its sixth year of recession. Millions live in poverty, with high food prices that are commonly set in U.S. dollars and low wages.
The 1 million bolivar bill is currently the highest denomination, but it is scarce. More than seven of those bills are needed to buy a 1.3-gallon (5-liter) bottle of water,which cost 7.4 million bolivars or $1.84 dollars on Thursday.
