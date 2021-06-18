How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Friday, sending the S&P 500 to its worst weekly loss since February.
Banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year on expectations for the economy and inflation were among the biggest losers. Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise rates sooner than expected.
Short-term Treasury yields continued to spurt higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst weekly loss since October.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 55.41 points, or 1.3%, to 4,166.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.37 points, or 1.6%, to 33,290.08. The Nasdaq fell 130.97 points, or 0.9%, to 14,030.38. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.71 points, or 2.2%, to 2,237.75.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 80.99 points, 1.9%. The Dow is down 1,189.52 points, or 3.5%. The Nasdaq is down 39.05 points, or 0.3%. The Russell 2000 is down 98.06 points, or 4.2%.
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | A federal judge on Friday ruled for Florida in a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to resume sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote in a 124-page decision that Florida would be harmed if the CDC order, which the state said effectively blocked most cruises, were to continue.
The Tampa-based judge granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the CDC from enforcing the order pending further legal action on a broader Florida lawsuit.
“This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to the CDC,” Merryday wrote.
Hong Kong court holds first hearing for Apple Daily execs
HONG KONG | The top editor of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city’s national security law.
Ryan Law, the chief editor, and Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, arrived in an unmarked white van with covered windows. They have been charged with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security in a case widely seen as an attack on press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Three others also arrested Thursday — two Apple Daily senior editors and another executive — have not been charged yet and were released on bail late Friday pending further investigation.
UK retail sales dip as lockdown easing allows socializing
LONDON | Retail sales in Britain slipped back in May as people ventured out to spend money at restaurants and pubs following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, official figures showed Friday.
The Office of National Statistics found that retail sales during May were 1.4% lower than the previous month, when they surged 9.2% after shops selling nonessential items were allowed to reopen after a months-long shutdown.
It said the biggest downward contribution came from food sales, which fell 5.7% as restrictions on the hospitality sector were eased further to allow people to meet up inside. Pubs and restaurants previously were allowed to serve customers only outdoors.
Analysts said the monthly decline does not represent the start of a slowdown in the British recovery from its biggest economic contraction in more than 300 years. In 2020, the British economy contracted around 10% as a result of pandemic restrictions.
“Retail sales, unlike some other parts of the economy, have been pretty quick to get back to where they were before the virus,” said James Smith, an economist at financial firm ING.
The statistics agency said retail sales were 9.1% higher than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the economy.
—From AP reports
