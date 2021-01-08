Lead: Proposed electric rates for solar find few supporters

WICHITA, Kan. | Regulators are getting a flood of complaints as the state's largest electric utility tries to come up with a new plan for recovering the cost of providing solar energy.

Evergy was sent back to the drawing board after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled last spring that utilities cannot charges customers who produce some of their own energy more than other customers.

From Oct. 15 to Dec. 21, the Kansas Corporation Commission received more than 1,000 calls, emails and letters, all but about 20 of them opposed to the alternative plans that are being considered, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Evergy's preferred proposal is a grid access fee, which would really only apply to those who have a solar array. Evergy's second rate proposal is a $35 minimum bill for all customers.

The third proposal was presented by the Citizen's Utility Ratepayer Board, a state agency tasked with advocating for Kansas residents. CURB wants Evergy to charge all customers, solar and non-solar the same, at least temporarily until a new rate structure can be planned with input from the Legislature.

Some critics say the proposed rate changes would discourage the use of solar energy; others say solar energy is being subsidized by other customers.

Roku buys library of the short-lived streaming service Quibi

Roku is buying the content library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bulk up its own free ad-supported channel.

Quibi, short for quick bites, raised $1.75 billion from investors including major Hollywood players like Disney, NBCUniversal and Viacom. It produced shows that were released in 10- to 12-minute increments or less, believing that there was strong demand from people stuck doing anything from waiting in lines to commuting.

But it stepped into a market already saturated with short videos from YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, and that content is essentially generated free of cost.

Quibi also launched in April 2020, when a global pandemic scrambled the routines of millions, including commutes to work. It shut down last month.

Roku created its business solely as a hub for other streaming services, but has recently begun piling up content for its free Roku Channel.

With the acquisition, Roku will acquire 75 staccato-style programming with some very big names attached. Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen and Lena Waithe have all been in Quibi shows. That includes more than 12 shows that never aired on Quibi before it was shuttered. The shows target the 18-35 demographic, an attractive segment for advertisers.

Roku spokesperson Dallas Lawrence said the short format will work well for the ad-supported Roku Channel because there are "natural commercial breaks built into the programming."

The Quibi content, created for mobile viewing, can still be viewed on phones via Roku's mobile app.

Roku says its channel reached 61.8 million people in the fourth quarter, double that from the prior year. More people are streaming entertainment as people stay at home during the pandemic, but there's growing competition, too. New streaming services including Discovery+, NBCUniversal's Peacock, HBOMax, and others have been launched to rival older services like Netflix and Hulu.

The Roku Channel includes more than 40,000 free movies and shows and 150 free live linear television channels.

Financial terms were undisclosed Friday.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates hit new lows; 30-year at 2.65%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week to new record lows for the first week of 2021.

The year opens against the continuing backdrop of damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies, which suppressed home loan rates through most of 2020.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.65% from 2.67% from last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.64% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, ticked down to 2.16% from 2.17%.

Mortgage rates are set to rise modestly this year as economic factors shift, according to Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater. The record-low lending rates have helped push buyers into the housing market, but a lack of available homes has left many would-be homebuyers empty-handed. The lack of supply has pushed prices up even before the pandemic struck last March.

A continued rise in home prices could intensify the squeeze on potential purchasers during the spring homebuying season, Khater says.

