LEAD: Stocks post broad gains, led by energy companies and tech
Energy and technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher Wednesday, reversing the market's pullback from a day earlier.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after another day of choppy trading. It was the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August and it put the S&P 500 on pace to close the week higher.
About 80% of stocks in the index rose. Energy companies did particularly well as prices for crude oil and natural gas climbed, and Microsoft helped pull the tech sector higher after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. Health care and financial stocks also made solid gains. Utilities, which investors tend to shun when they're more willing to take on risk, were the only sector to fall.
The rally marked the latest reversal for the market this month, which has been characterized by choppy trading and small moves, usually ending with stocks finishing lower, but still near their recent all-time highs. Stocks fell Friday, rose Monday and then fell again on Tuesday.
"We've just retraced some of the weakness that we've seen the past few days," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. "In aggregate, the median stock hasn't really gone anywhere in six months."
The S&P 500 rose 37.65 points to 4,480.70. The index is within 1.3% of its all-time high set Sept. 2. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.82 points, or 0.7%, to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 123.77 points, or 0.8%, to 15,161.53. Small-company stocks did even better with the Russell 2000 index gaining 24.46 points, or 1.1%, to 2,234.45.
U.S. government bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30% from 1.27% late Tuesday. Banks benefitted from the higher yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. Citigroup rose 2.4% and Capital One Financial gained 2.9%.
Oil prices rose 3.1% and natural gas prices rose 3.8% as the oil and gas industry continues to sort through the damage caused by hurricane season in the Gulf. Disruptions have been more pronounced than originally expected, and there's been some oil spills from some refineries.
ExxonMobil gained 3.4%, while Occidental Petroleum climbed 6.1% and Marathon Oil finished 7.7% higher.
DoorDash sues New York City over rights to customer data
DoorDash is suing New York City over a new law that requires delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest in a string of legal tussles between delivery companies and local governments, reflecting unease over the phenomenal growth of delivery and its impact on restaurants.
Last week, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sued New York over a separate bill that caps fees delivery companies can charge to restaurants. DoorDash and Grubhub are also suing San Francisco over fee caps adopted there.
In its new lawsuit, DoorDash says an ordinance passed by the New York City Council in late July is unconstitutional and violates customer privacy. Under the law, delivery companies must share data collected on customers — including names, addresses, phone numbers and order contents — with any restaurant that requests that information. Customers can opt out and keep their information private, but only on an order-by-order basis.
"In an era of heightened concerns about data privacy and identity theft, this compelled disclosure is a shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers' privacy," the San Francisco company said in its court filing. The company noted that in-person diners would never be asked to share the same information with restaurants.
But many restaurants — fed up with delivery fees and lack of transparency — supported the bill. The NYC Hospitality Alliance, which represents 25,000 bars and restaurants in New York, says the bill ensures that restaurants can market directly to their customers. The law also makes it easier for restaurants to leave delivery platforms without losing access to their customers.
"DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants' customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses," said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the alliance.
Delivery companies saw big sales gains over the last year as pandemic lockdowns closed restaurant dining rooms and more people ate at home. DoorDash booked a record 345 million orders in its most-recent quarter, and its sales jumped 83% from the prior year to $1.24 billion.
Delivery companies say they help restaurants by connecting them to diners and handling tricky logistics. But their commission fees, which can be as high as 30% per order, have cut into the already thin margins of restaurant owners in an unprecedented era. The National Restaurant Association estimates 90,000 U.S. restaurants have closed permanently or long-term because of the pandemic.
That relationship between delivery companies got more scrutiny from local lawmakers as the pandemic wore on. Dozens of cities passed temporary fee caps. In July, Massachusetts sued Grubhub, claiming it charged restaurants illegally high fees during the pandemic. And last month, Chicago sued DoorDash and Grubhub, accusing them of deceptive business practices, including delivering from restaurants without their consent. Both companies denied those claims.
After Ida hits, August industrial output gains slow to 0.4%
WASHINGTON | U.S. industrial production slowed to a 0.4% gain in August as shutdowns of petroleum refineries and petrochemical plants caused by Hurricane Ida curbed manufacturing activity.
Plant closures long the Gulf Coast as well as lost oil production during last month's hurricane shaved 0.3 percentage points from output, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Industrial output had risen a revised 0.8% in July.
Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a tiny 0.2% gain, reflecting the hurricane impact and continuing supply chain problems. Factory output had risen a much stronger 1.6% in July.
Manufacturing has been hobbled this year due to snarled supply chains, particularly at auto plants where semiconductors needed for new cars have been in short supply.
Economists said problems, including labor shortages due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases at home and abroad continue to depress manufacturing activity.
Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that a rising infection rates in Asia appeared to be a key reason that Ford and General Motors were forced to announce expanded plant shutdowns in September amid a worsening semiconductor shortage.
Ford, which has lost money in India for a decade, said this month that it was pulling the plug on production for good in the country.
"The industrial recovery is losing steam and with the delta variant causing disruption to global supply chains and Hurricane Ida weighing on oil production, a further slowdown looks likely in September," Hunter said.
For August, output in auto plants was up a scant 0.1% after a much stronger 9.5% gain in July.
Output at the nation's utilities rose 3.3% in August due to unseasonably hot weather while output in mining was down 0.6%, reflecting a drop in crude oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico due to Ida, which hit Louisiana on Aug. 29.
The nation's factories, mines and utilities operated at 76.4% of capacity in August, up slightly from 76.2% in July.
With the 0.4% gain in industrial production in August, output is 5.9% higher than it was in August 2020 and 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
EU chief outlines ambitious plan to boost bloc's chipmaking
LONDON | The European Union's top official outlined ambitious plans to help beef up the bloc's chipmaking capability in the face of intensifying global competition for semiconductors.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the European Chips Act on Wednesday to provide official support for the bloc's "chip ecosystem" so that the continent can stand on its own when it comes to producing the vital technology.
Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for everything from smartphones to cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains. Automakers have been among the hardest hit by the shortage, which has slowed or halted production.
"While global demand has exploded (for chips), Europe's share across the entire value chain, from design to manufacturing capacity has shrunk," von der Leyen said in a self styled State of the European Union address to the bloc's parliament in Strasbourg. "We depend on state-of-the-art chips manufactured in Asia."
Europe's Chips Act will link research, design and testing, and coordinate EU and national investment, she said.
"The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production," which will ensure a secure supply of chips, she said. She didn't specify whether financial support would be given.
The U.S. has also been stepping up efforts to bolster the industry, and lawmakers approved a bill earlier this year with the goal of boosting domestic semiconductor production, part of a wider rivalry with China over trade and technology.
Von der Leyen said chipmaking is also important for Europe's "tech sovereignty" - the idea that the EU should be more self-sufficient and rely less on U.S. or Chinese tech.
