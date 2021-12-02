LEAD: Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. | U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday that the administration's goal for offshore wind and the projects being developed now represent a "gust of job growth throughout the country."
Granholm visited a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence to talk about the Biden administration's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and to promote the investments in the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.
"More offshore wind means more jobs for iron workers, line workers, engineers, electricians, plumbers, pipefitters," she said. "Jobs in mining and manufacturing and management and operations and sales, not to mention of course the benefit to surrounding communities."
At the Port of Providence, Orsted, a Danish energy company, and the utility Eversource are constructing a building for the fabrication and assembly of large, advanced components for turbine foundations. Orsted officials gave Granholm and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee a tour. The group met union workers who are building the facility.
McKee said he envisions Rhode Island as the "base camp" to support the offshore wind supply chain along the East Coast. Granholm said looking at the building reminded her of a proverb: "When the winds of change blow, some build walls, others build windmills."
"And we know which side of that Rhode Island falls on," she said.
Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan said the Biden administration's support of offshore wind is a "breath of fresh air" after the Trump administration. Both Nolan and Orsted Offshore North America CEO David Hardy said such support is critical while the U.S. industry is still in the fragile, early stages.
"The momentum is happening," Nolan said. "We need it to continue."
"It's a young industry," added Hardy. "We need help getting the first projects off the ground."
Their manufacturing hub at the port is scheduled to be finished this spring to support two offshore wind projects, Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind.
Revolution Wind is a planned offshore wind farm south of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, to provide power for Connecticut and Rhode Island. The federal government is currently reviewing the construction and operations plan.
The South Fork Wind project will be located off the coast of Rhode Island. Its transmission system will connect to the electric grid on Long Island, New York, making it the state's first offshore wind farm and jumpstarting the offshore wind industry there.
U.S. jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low at 222,000
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week's 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.
Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications — a proxy for layoffs — have been falling more or less steadily.
Overall, 2 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Nov. 20, down by 107,000 from the week before.
Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June 2020.
The job market has rebounded strongly since the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close or cut hours and kept many Americans at home as a health precaution. In March and April last year, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs.
But government relief checks, super-low interest rates and the rollout of vaccines combined to give consumers the confidence and financial wherewithal to start spending again. Employers, scrambling to meet an unexpected surge in demand, have made 18 million new hires since April 2020, and the jobs report out Friday is expected to show that they added another 535,000 in November. Still, the United States remains 4 million short of the jobs it had in February 2020.
Companies now complain that they can't find workers to fill job openings, a near-record 10.4 million in September. Workers, finding themselves with bargaining clout for the first time in decades, are becoming choosier about jobs; a record 4.4 million quit in September, a sign they have confidence in their ability to find something better.
Still, economists warn that that highly transmissible omicron variant could disrupt the economic rebound.
"Workers are in high demand and businesses are reluctant to reduce their workforce amid persisting shortages,'' said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "Our base case was that supply (of workers) would gradually return as the cushion from savings diminished. However, renewed health concerns are a downside risk that may prevent people from returning to the workforce over coming months.''
U.S. long-term mortgage rates relatively flat this week
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The average interest rate for long-term mortgages in the U.S. remained flat this week, following the Federal Reserve suggesting that it would start tightening credit by raising its benchmark rate.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked up slightly to 3.11% from last week's 3.10%. One a year ago the rate was 2.71%.
The red-hot U.S. housing market has been juiced by low interest rates and pent-up demand from consumers who spent much of the past year and a half stuck at home and seeking more space. However, a limited supply of available homes and a big jump in prices has left many would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a sharp turn toward tightening credit more quickly than the Fed has previously indicated. Powell said Tuesday that it would be "appropriate" for the central bank to consider accelerating the reduction of its bond purchases at its next meeting in mid-December. That would pave the way to the Fed hiking its benchmark interest rate as early as spring.
Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed retreats from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged the U.S. economy in the spring of 2020.
Strong consumer demand and ongoing supply shortages have pushed prices higher for just about everything. The government reported last month that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leading to the highest inflation rate since 1990.
Freddie Mac reported that the 15-year, fixed rate mortgage rates declined marginally to 2.39% from 2.42% from last week. That rate was 2.26% a year ago.
Striking Kellogg's workers to get 3% raises in new contract
OMAHA, Neb. | Kellogg's has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike if the deal is approved.
The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract and it maintains the workers' current health benefits, the company said Thursday.
Kellogg's workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5 will vote on the new contract Sunday. The company said it expects the results to be announced early next week.
The new deal that covers workers at all its U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, where all of Kellogg's well-known brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.
The tentative agreement also addresses the two-tiered system of wages that had been a sticking point for the union. The system gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits and it includes up to 30% of the workforce at the plants. The Battle Creek-based company said the agreement will allow all workers with at least four years of experience to move up to the higher legacy pay level immediately and some additional workers would move up in the later years of the contract.
Union President Anthony Shelton thanked all the members of the bargaining committee in a statement but he said workers "will have the final say on the contract."
Outside the Kellogg's plant in Omaha, Eric Dwornicki said it is encouraging to see that a tentative agreement was reached, but the details of the deal will determine whether it will pass.
"We want to go back to work, but we don't want to be taken advantage of," said Dwornicki, 35, who has worked at the plant for nearly 10 years.
Dan Luers, who's father worked at the plant for 22 years, said at least the agreement is a sign of progress after nine weeks on strike. Luers, 32, has worked at the Omaha cereal plant for 10 years.
Jerry Ellerman celebrated the 17th anniversary of when he started at the plant and his 50th birthday on the picket line in Omaha, but he said the strike won't end unless it is a good deal.
"I'm willing to stay out here if it's not fair," Ellerman said.
The company took a hard line with workers during the strike.
Last month, Kellogg's went to court in Omaha to secure an order that set guidelines for how workers behave on the picket line because the company said striking workers were blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers. Union officials denied any improper behavior.
The company has been using salaried employees and outside workers to keep its plants running during the strike, and it threatened last week to begin hiring permanent replacements for some striking workers.
But the union held out for higher wages after employees had been working long hours — more than 80 hours a week — over the past 18 months to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic. And workers believed that the ongoing widespread worker shortages across the country gave them an advantage in the negotiations.
In another recent strike, more than 10,000 Deere workers secured 10% raises and improved benefits before returning to work last month.
