LEAD: GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

WASHINGTON | Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise as President Joe Biden tries to strike a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The lack of any sizable movement beyond the Republicans' initial proposal or any other notable changes to narrow the gap with Biden is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats that time is slipping for a deal. There was "not a significantly changed offer" from the Republicans during their meeting with the administration this week, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

At the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "productive conversations" are underway on Capitol Hill.

The White House team is expected to resume talks with the senators on Friday. "We're looking forward to constructive conversations," Psaki said.

Nebraska lawmakers pass Social Security tax exemption

LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraskans receiving Social Security income will pay less in taxes on that income each year until it's fully exempt in 2030, under a bill that won final approval from lawmakers on Thursday.

Lawmakers passed the gradual tax phase-out on a 41-0 vote. It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who's expected to sign it.

The bill by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

Supporters argued that the bill would help ease the tax burden on seniors and make Nebraska attractive compared to neighboring states that don't tax Social Security, including Iowa.

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

BEIJING | The founder of TikTok's Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video service's U.S. arm.

Zhang Yiming said Liang Rubo, a co-founder, will succeed him as ByteDance Ltd. CEO. Zhang said leaving day-to-day management will "enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives," but gave no details of his next role.

ByteDance is waiting to find out whether the Biden administration will revive former President Donald Trump's efforts to force the sale of TikTok's U.S. arm. Trump said the service was a security threat because it gathered too much personal information about millions of American users.

Regulators also are stepping up anti-monopoly enforcement against Chinese e-commerce giants and other internet companies, though there is no indication ByteDance has been targeted.

Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012. Its first short-video platform, Douyin, was launched in 2016. TikTok was launched outside China the following year. The company said last year that TikTok had 700 million users globally.

ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing, says it operates in 150 markets and has more than 60,000 employees.

The Trump administration's plan called for ByteDance to be required to sell TikTok's U.S. arm to the software maker Oracle and retailer Walmart. The Biden administration, which took office in January, suspended that while it reviewed potential security threats posed by Chinese tech companies.

U.S. average mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan at 3%

WASHINGTON | Mortgage rates rose this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan to the 3% mark for the first time since mid-April. Signs continued of the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession and a burst of inflation rattled stock markets.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate increased to 3% from 2.94% last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.24%.

The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, rose to 2.29% from 2.26% from last week.

The government reported last week that a worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with consumer prices for goods and services surging 0.8% — the largest monthly jump in more than a decade — and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008. The report showed sharply higher prices for everything from food and clothes to housing.

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery.

The spike in inflation caused stock markets to tumble this week because investors worry that higher prices will force the Federal Reserve to prematurely cut back on its efforts to stimulate growth. The Fed has set as its goal keeping its key interest rate near zero until the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The latest positive news came in a government report Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease. The decline in filings for jobless aid was the fifth in the past six weeks.