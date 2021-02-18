LEAD: Uber, Lyft rerouted for post-pandemic profitability

Uber and Lyft are taking different routes around the roadblock the virus pandemic dropped on their paths to profitability.

The companies have racked up tens of billions of dollars in losses since starting up, and the slump in passenger activity has pushed profitability ever further off into the future. A mix of cost-cutting and shifting the focus from moving people to delivering food has helped them weather the downturn, while raising investors' confidence that each could finally make a profit before 2021 ends.

Uber has been the most proactive of the two passenger-focused businesses. Its food delivery business has either approached or surpassed the rides business in terms of sales for each of the last three quarters. The company expanded Uber Eats with the acquisition of food delivery service Postmates last year, and recently made a deal to buy alcohol delivery service Drizly. Although it lost nearly $1 billion last quarter, that was Uber's smallest loss since going public in May of 2019.

Meanwhile, rival app Lyft posted a loss of $458.2 million during the same period. That was typical for the ride-sharing company in 2020. The company has been dipping into the food delivery business with partnerships, but has mainly focused on cutting costs to hold the line until the pandemic ends and ridership returns to normal.

Both companies say they'll reach profitability in 2021, and analysts have been mostly positive about their prospects.

Walmart sales still surging, but a chill may be on the way

NEW YORK | Walmart is raising wages for 425,000 of its 1.5 million U.S. workers and is investing $14 billion this year to speed up its distribution network as the nation's largest retailer navigates vast industry changes that were accelerated by the pandemic.

Walmart Inc. reported a mixed performance Thursday for the fourth quarter. It swung to a loss partly due to costs related to the pandemic, and the sale of its Japan and U.K. divisions. But sales surged by 7.4% in the period that includes the critical holiday shopping season. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.6%, up from 6.4% in the previous quarter.

While online sales surged 69%, that is down from an 80% spike in the prior period and it was the slowest growth since the pandemic began. The company also said it expects overall sales to moderate this year. Shares dipped almost 6% in early trading.

It is the steepest one-day sell off in almost a year.

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

BEIJING | The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about the report, the Foreign Ministry's top spokesperson, Hua Chunying, didn't directly address the allegations about China's role in spreading virus disinformation. However, she called the report hype and said China should have the right to use social media too.

An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China as well as the U.S., Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the virus.

The report, published earlier this week, said that Chinese officials went on the offensive in reaction to a narrative — nursed by former U.S. President Donald Trump among others — that the virus had been manufactured by China. Experts have largely ruled out that possibility.

Hua, asked about the AP report at a daily Foreign Ministry briefing, said that some people in Western countries, such as the U.S, don't want to hear China's objective and true voice.

"They are afraid that more people will learn the truth, so that they can no longer spread false information unscrupulously and do whatever they want to mislead and monopolize international public opinion," she said.

China's response, though, was to start spreading rumors that the virus had been created by a U.S. military lab and released during an international competition for military athletes in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.