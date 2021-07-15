California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it.
The votes — 36-0 in the Senate and 64-0 in the Assembly — showed bipartisan support for an idea that is gaining momentum across the country. Dozens of local programs have sprung up in recent years, including some that have been privately funded, making it easier for elected officials to sell the public on the idea.
California's plan is taxpayer-funded, and could spur other states to follow its lead.
"If you look at the stats for our foster youth, they are devastating," Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk said. "We should be doing all we can to lift these young people up."
Local governments and organizations will apply for the money and run their programs. The state Department of Social Services will decide who gets funding. California lawmakers left it up to local officials to determine the size of the monthly payments, which generally range from $500 to $1,000 in existing programs around the country.
The vote came on the same day millions of parents began receiving their first monthly payments under a temporary expansion of the federal child tax credit many view as a form of guaranteed income.
U.S. unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
The U.S. recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7%. That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984.
U.S. factory output dips 0.1% in June on auto chip shortage
WASHINGTON | U.S. factory output slid last month as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production.
Manufacturing production dipped 0.1% in June — third drop in five months, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.
Overall, industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.4% last month after increasing 0.7% in May. Industrial output is up 9.8% from a year earlier.
The chip shortage pushed production of cars, trucks and auto parts down 6.6% in June. Excluding autos, industrial production rose 0.4% last month.
"The manufacturing sector continues to be hobbled by supply constraints,'' said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. "The highest profile example is the struggle by automakers to manage through a chip shortage.''
Utility output climbed 2.7% in June as Americans cranked up the air conditioning to battle a heat wave across much of the country. Mining output rose 1.4% on an uptick in oil and gas production.
U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%
WASHINGTON | Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.22% from 2.20% last week.
Freddie Mac economists expect economic growth to gradually push mortgage rates higher in the second half of the year.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the concerns on inflation, which has been rising in in recent months as the recovery from the pandemic recession strengthens. He suggested in testimony to a U.S. House committee Wednesday that inflation "will likely remain elevated" in coming months before "moderating." At the same time, Powell signaled no imminent change in the Fed's ultra-low interest rate policies.
In the latest sign of intensified inflation pressure, the government reported Tuesday that prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most in 13 years. It was the third straight month that inflation has jumped.
Further evidence came Thursday that the economy and job market are quickly rebounding: the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year. The weekly tally showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000, to 360,000.
