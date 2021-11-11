Kellogg’s files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers
OMAHA, Neb. | The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers as they enter the plant.
The company based in Battle Creek, Michigan, asked a judge to order the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union to stop interfering with its business while workers picket outside the plant. The workers in Omaha and at Kellogg’s three other U.S. cereal plants have been on strike since Oct. 5.
“We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a temporary restraining order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves,” company spokeswoman Kris Bahner said Thursday.
The president of the Omaha union declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday.
Kellogg’s lawsuit comes after a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member last as he was walking to a picket line to join striking workers outside a John Deere distribution plant in northwest Illinois. An Iowa judge issued a temporary restraining order against Deere workers in Davenport limiting their demonstrations to four picketers at a time.
Kellogg’s said in its lawsuit that union members have been physically blocking the entrance to the plant as semitrucks and buses try to enter and leave.
The company also said in the lawsuit that people picketing outside the plant have threatened the lives of people working at the plant including “threatening that an individual’s wife and young children will be assaulted (including sexually) while he is away from home working with Kellogg.”
Two days of contract talks earlier this month failed to produce an agreement. Earlier this week, Kellogg’s launched a PR campaign trying to sell workers on its latest offer because the union declined to put the deal up to a vote. But the company said Thursday that its offer to the union had now expired, and no additional talks have been scheduled.
Coalition steps up effort to boost Nebraska minimum wage
LINCOLN, Neb. | A coalition that includes labor unions and civil rights groups has launched a website and social media pages in its drive to get a measure to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 an hour on the ballot next year.
Raise the Wage Nebraska says it wants to highlight the stories of the 195,000 Nebraska residents who’d see higher pay, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. The coalition needs to collect 87,000 signatures on petitions by July 2022 to get its proposal on the ballot in November 2022.
The measure would increase the minimum wage by $1.50 annually until it reached $15 in 2026. After that, there’d be an annual cost-of-living increase in the wage in Nebraska would receive an annual cost of living increase.
Nebraska voters widely supported raising the minimum wage in 2014. Nearly 60% backed an initiative that increased it from $7.25 an hour to its current $9 an hour.
Business groups oppose the measure, saying it could hurt small-business owners who already are having difficulty filling jobs as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts also is opposed.
But supporters said raising the wage will help people living in poverty and working multiple jobs to make ends meet.
Chinese shoppers spend $139 billion during Singles’ Day fest
BEIJING | Chinese shoppers spent $139.1 billion during this year’s annual Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza, breaking last year’s record even though spending slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alibaba tallied $84.5 billion in spending over the festival that spanned Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, the company said Thursday, a growth of 14% compared to a nearly 93% increase last year.
Rival JD.com reported $54.6 billion in transactions this year, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, about a 28% increase compared to 32% growth in 2020.
The slowdown in growth for the world’s largest online shopping festival, which typically ends on Nov. 11, comes amid reduced marketing hype and a crackdown on the technology industry.
Singles’ Day has been viewed as the largest online marketing event of the year. In previous years, the festival was heavily advertised for weeks ahead of time with brands and merchants offering deep discounts to attract consumers looking for bargains.
Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow
The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks, but subscriber gains to its Disney+ streaming service slowed.
Disney had closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. The parks have all reopened, with Disney World in Florida open since last summer and California’s Disneyland only since the end of April.
Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported that its net income was $159 million in the three months through Oct. 2, compared with a loss of $710 million in its fiscal fourth quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 9 cents, or 37 cents after one-time items. Revenue climbed 26% to $18.53 billion.
Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $18.8 billion. Disney shares dropped 4.9% to $165.98 in aftermarket trading.
The company ended its fiscal year with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up 60% from the previous year but only 2 million higher than the previous quarter and less than analysts’ forecast of 126.2 million. It’s the lowest number of quarter-over-quarter subscriber gains since the service launched two years ago.
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said she expects “meaningfully higher” subscriber gains in the second half of the fiscal year that started in October than in the first six months.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.